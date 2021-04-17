NSA official Michael Ellis installed as Trump left office resigns after being sidelined





Nakasone had agreed to install Ellis as general counsel a few days earlier under the orders of Acting Defense Secretary Trumps. The role does not require confirmation from the Senate.

The Inspector General’s investigation into the circumstances of Elliss’s selection remains open, Nakasone told Congress on Thursday.

The story continues under the ad

Now Ellis has given up on waiting for a resolution.

I have been on administrative leave for almost three months without any explanation or update, and there is no indication the NSA will attempt to resolve the issue, Ellis said in a letter to Nakasone on Friday, a copy of which was obtained by The Post. I am therefore resigning from my post, with immediate effect.

Ellis’ resignation was first reported by Fox News. Ellis declined to comment beyond the letter.

The NSA declined to comment.

The Pentagon attorney general, under pressure from the White House, appointed Ellis in November to head the NSA legal department. (The NSA is part of the Department of Defense.) The move raised concerns among Democrats and national security experts that it was an attempt by the Trump administration to install a loyalist in a sensitive and high-level position with visibility into the activities of the rest of the United States. spy agencies.

The story continues under the ad

Critics pointed to Ellis’ inexperience in managing a large legal team and noted that he had graduated from Yale Law School only a decade earlier. He had been selected from two other finalists, both of whom had more experience as lawyers for intelligence agencies. One was the acting NSA general counsel; the other was acting general counsel in the office of the director of national intelligence.

Ellis joined Trump’s White House in early 2017, becoming a lawyer on the National Security Council. Previously, he was senior counsel for Representative Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), A staunch Trump supporter who at the time was chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

Republicans decried Ellis ‘criticism as politically motivated, and last month demanded an investigation by the Inspector General into Nakasones’ decision to put Ellis on leave.

The story continues under the ad

Asked by Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee on Thursday, Nakasone admitted that he knew the Inspector General’s preliminary finding did not reveal any inappropriate political influence in Elliss’s selection. He added, however, that the investigation was ongoing.

He also admitted that the agency granted Ellis a top secret security clearance on January 19, the day before Ellis was put on leave.

In his letter, Ellis said he offered to meet with Nakasone last month to resolve any concerns the NSA director may have had regarding Ellis’ qualifications. Ellis wrote that he had received a response earlier this month in which Nakasone declined the offer and did not provide further information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos