Local View: Oh yeah, I left a message on Trump’s new website





I was worried that so many people would do the same, the site would crash. But lo and behold, it popped up immediately on my laptop screen, with a photo of Trump and Melania on a dance floor adorned with a huge presidential seal.

On the sites main page, visitors find another photo of Trump aboard a warship, saluting military personnel. Below the photo is a long essay, titled The 45th President of the United States, which describes Trump’s reign as the most extraordinary political movement in history.

At the bottom of the page is a shorter essay, titled Melania Trump, which gives a brief biography of the former first lady, an explanation of her Be Best campaign to promote child welfare, and a photo of a greeting from smiling Melania. kids wearing Be Best t-shirts.

At 869 words, which is more than the average length of a newspaper column, the first essay makes a number of statements about the accomplishments of former presidents, introduced with this phrase: through his pro-US trade policies , taxes, energy, regulations, immigration and health care, President Trump ushered in a period of unprecedented economic growth, job creation, rising wages and booming incomes.

There is nothing in the essay, however, about the two indictments, his loss in the 2020 election, the extent of his responsibility in the riot on the U.S. Capitol, or any other perceived failure, since the text was probably written by a public relations manager. or a speechwriter primarily in campaign mode (propaganda).

Which prompted me to click on the Contact button in the hope of reaching the ex-president directly with my request, written out of concern for the future of the country and partially out of concern for him.

Almost immediately after clicking Submit, I received the following email from Donald J. Trump’s office:

Thank you for writing to President Donald J. Trump. We are carefully reviewing your message.

President Trump believes that our country’s strength lies in the minds of the American people and their willingness to stay informed and involved.

He appreciates that you take the time to share your thoughts and sends his best wishes to you and your family.

Here’s what that email responded to:

Dear Mr. Trump,

The best I can offer you is that I presume that you are not fully aware of the harm you have done to this country and its people.

The list of grievances is long:

-The current eruption of ugly, damaging and deadly assaults on Asian Americans, for which you are personally responsible for your repeated fears about the Kung Fu virus, or the Chinese virus.

-The injuries and deaths of Capitol Hill police officers as a result of the January 6 riot that you helped precipitate in an attempt to overturn a US presidential election based on your claims, all of which have been proven false in several courts.

– The countless number of deaths due to both insufficient and perverse federal responses to the Covid pandemic, mainly the result of your restraint to Americans, inside information about the virus that you had as president, so as not to jeopardize your chances of re-election.

Of course, there are more. But if you were really aware of the truth, you would be in hiding, rather than exposing yourself with this shameless website.

Your acceptance of an alternate reality should be with your friends and family, who we hope can be of help.

It is also of concern to those citizens who remain loyal to you and who are inevitably led into traumatic disenchantment and discouragement.

And above all, it is a concern for the nation, which has filled your wreckage, and whose fabric as a democratic republic, clearly underlined, should not be endangered.

Please find a way to save face if you really love this country and are still able to think it through.

Truly,

D. McGrath

If enough people take advantage of the Site’s Contact opportunity to pass their honest thoughts on to Donald Trump, maybe it will eventually sink.

David McGrath is a former Hayward resident, an Emeritus Professor of English at the College of DuPage in Illinois, the author of “South Siders” and a frequent contributor to the News Tribune Opinion page. He can be contacted at [email protected]

