Boris Johnson to step up campaign for a greener planet by urging world leaders to turn their words into action





2 BORIS Johnson will step up his campaign for a greener planet this week by urging world leaders to turn their words into action. The Prime Minister will call for global action to step up the pace when he addresses a US summit on climate change. 2 Boris Johnson to urge world leaders to turn words into action for a greener planet Credit: AFP It paves the way for the COP26 environmental summit in Glasgow in November by asking each country to commit to emission reduction targets by 2030. So far, 80 countries have pledged to achieve net zero covering 65% of global carbon dioxide. This is three times more than when the UK took over the COP presidency less than 18 months ago. But Mr Johnson will call on leaders to be more ambitious and more urgent in their goals. Former business secretary Alok Sharma, president-designate of the Glasgow summit, will pay his first visit to Japan on Monday to discuss the climate ahead of the US leaders' summit on Thursday. He will meet Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to urge him to follow the British example in phasing out coal power. Mr Sharma said: The US Leaders' Climate Summit is a major event in this vital year for climate action on the road to COP26 in Glasgow. The climate crisis is the biggest challenge we face and it is our duty to tackle it. There are also great opportunities as we seek to rebuild greener by accelerating our shift to a greener future, as we invest in new technologies and create millions of new jobs around the world. We are making progress but we are not there yet. There is still a lot to do. We need to turn ambition into action, and together this week we look to raise global climate ambition, maintain the momentum we've already seen, and make sure we keep 1.5 degrees close at hand.







