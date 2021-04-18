Using all national capacity to accelerate vaccine production: PM Modi at Covid-19 review meeting





Presiding a meeting on Saturday on the Covid-19 situation in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called on the authorities to speed up the installation of approved medical oxygen plants in several states and Union territories and to use all national capacity to accelerate vaccine production. On the issue of medical oxygen supply, Modi was informed that officers were in constant contact with 12 high load states to assess current and future medical oxygen needs and that a supply mapping plan for 12 high-load states until April 30 has also been undertaken. Against the backdrop of several states and UTs reporting declining hospital beds, Modi sought additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and said all necessary steps should be taken to increase bed availability. hospital for COVID-19 patients. Read: I called PM Modi to discuss oxygen shortage issue but he was busy with polls in Bengal, says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray PM Modi was briefed by the Cabinet Secretary, PM Principal Secretary, Union Home Secretary, Union Health Secretary, Pharmacy Secretary and Dr VK Paul about Niti Aayog. Reviewing the state of supply of Remdesivir and other drugs, the Prime Minister spoke about the need to use the full potential of the Indian pharmaceutical industry to meet the growing demand for various drugs. Officials told him that thanks to government efforts, the increase in capacity and production for the manufacture of Remdesivir has been accelerated to deliver around 74.10 lakh vials / month in May, while normal production in January-February was only 27-29 lakh vials / month. Modi took note of the increased production capacity and called on officials to continuously resolve issues related to real-time supply chain management to states in coordination with states. Read: States raise concerns with center of increased oxygen cylinder supply, Remdesivir to hospitals The Prime Minister said that the use of Remdesivir and other drugs must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and that their misuse and black market marketing must be strictly curbed. The prime minister also said that the supply of oxygen necessary for the production of drugs and equipment needed to deal with the pandemic must also be ensured. The Prime Minister said that local administrations must be proactive and sensitive to the concerns of the populations and that close coordination with States must be ensured in the management of the pandemic. On the status of the availability and supply of ventilators, the Prime Minister noted that a real-time monitoring system has been established and asked officials to sensitize the relevant state government to use the system. proactively.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos