Mike Lindell says he dreamed of Trump a year before meeting him, thank God





MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell said on Saturday he dreamed of Donald Trump in 2015, a year before the two first met.

During his speech at the Conservative Freedom Conference in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, Lindell told the crowd he prophesied to meet the ex-president in a dream and credited God for the direction his life has taken since.

“In 2015, I dreamed in May that I would be in a room with Donald Trump. And I had never met Donald Trump. And I’m like, ‘Why would I do it?’ ”He said. “I drew it for my friends, I could see the picture vividly. I said, ‘Why would I meet Donald Trump.'”

“A month later he announced he was running for president, didn’t he. But then things started happening in my life that was a deviation. Lord because it was impossible for things to start happening, ”Lindell added.

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with Mike Lindell (left), founder of My Pillow, during a Made in America event with American manufacturers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC on July 19, 2017 Saul Loeb / Getty Images

Trump invited businessman MyPillow to Trump Tower on August 15, 2016, where the two first met. After Trump won the 2016 presidential election, Lindell called him “the most amazing president this country has ever seen in history.”

Since then, Lindell has been a strong supporter of the ex-Republican president and his unverified claim that widespread voter fraud caused his downfall in the 2020 election to President Joe Biden.

Thousands of conservatives will attend the Freedom Conference this weekend. During the event, guest speakers are expected to discuss the federal government’s alleged excessive action in depriving Americans of their freedoms during the pandemic.

Lindell also told the crowd that God saved his business from collapse in 2014.

“I still wear my cross on TV and it happened in the summer of 2014 and MyPillow was within two days of its bankruptcy. I met this girl called Kendra, and she had something that I didn’t have, she had this relationship with God And I said, “I believe in God, I believe in God.” She said, “We have to pray for your business,” he said. “We prayed that things would change and they have changed in a big way. We’ve got it all sorted out. “

On Monday, Lindell announced it was launching “MyStore,” an online store that will feature patriotic entrepreneurs and rival Amazon, the world’s largest internet store.

Fans of businessman MyPillow were confused on Thursday night over the Telegram chat app when his new social media network Frank failed to get started on time. Later, Frank’s website was updated to indicate that the site will launch on Monday.

Newsweek has reached out to Mike Lindell, sent via the official MyPillow press email, for comment.

