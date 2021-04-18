China continues crackdown on Uyghurs





At present, the affirmative assimilation policy, i.e. a desire to change the mindset of over a million Uyghurs and torture in detention centers, are war crimes against humanity under a semblance of ethnic domination. The Chinese state, constrained by a concept of Zhonghua Minzu equalizing Chinese identity with Han identity, seeks irrational ends by fighting against its own Shaoshu Minzu. Just as at different times the CCP has shifted its ethnic politics oscillating between croc (soft / loose) and shou (hard / tight), the current assertive assimilation policy of a subordinate Uyghur group in China has reached a tipping point where the CCP make them loyal citizens (if not of China) to the CCP or face severe punishments. After September 11, the CCP played the role of victim of terrorism and intensified the crackdown on Uyghurs in the northwest region of China.

Adrian Zenz, a German anthropologist, exposed the detention centers established by the CCP in 2017 and later an Amnesty International report claimed that more than a million Uyghurs and other Turkish minorities were being held incommunicado in detention centers. With the coming to power of Xi Jinpings, a policy of dismantling is articulated in its peripheral region because it is considered as an emanating threat. The significant change in policy is the cultural assimilation of Uyghurs and the targeting of their language and religious activities have intensified. Even Chinese academics advocate national unity and not minority rights as the basis of Chinese ethnic policies, celebrating the claim that China is a unified multi-ethnic society made up of 56 ethnic groups.

Xi Jinping used force and resources to systematically assimilate the Uyghurs. It adopted the legalistic framework to crack down on Uyghurs: the revision of the National Security Law in 2015 stipulating what the CCP considers internal threats, including the activities of Uyghurs, is a broad generalization of the threat that is even more dangerous because it could restrict rights and freedoms. It also increases the possibility of being punished, as any activity can be seen as a threat. In 2016, the Xinjiang regional government adopted the Anti-Extremism Regulation to prevent the spread of extremist ideas. A further step forward was taken in 2018 when the anti-extremism law was amended and the Xinjiang local authority was authorized to establish vocational training centers to provide education, vocational training and psychological institutions to those who have extremist thoughts. In terms of the use of its resources, the CCP has applied high-tech mass surveillance, collecting biometric data, using AI and big data to track individuals in Xinjiang. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute reported in 2020 that Uyghurs were subjected to forced labor. They were sent directly from detention camps between 2017 and 2019 to work for around 82 global brands in the tech, apparel and automotive industries.

Giant Swedish clothing brand, H&M refused to buy cotton from Xinjiang when news of forced labor exploded on March 26, 2021. Defending cotton from Xinjiang, state-owned television station CGTN said H&M would pay a heavy price for such a decision and that H&M disappeared from commercial sites. Brands like Nike and Adidas are also caught up in this spiraling conflict in Xinjiang, where Xu Guixiang, spokesman for the Xinjiang regional government, rejects any allegations of human rights violations. Chinese TV stars Wang Yibo and Tan Songyu are used as a scapegoat against the PR war on Western brands. It is not something new. China took similar action in 2019, when Daryl Morey tweeted in support of a pro-democracy Hong Kong NBA protest that was dropped by Chinese broadcasters. Recently, CGTN released on March 28 an idyllic musical drama, The Wings of Songs, starring the rapidly developing and beautiful modern Xinjiang, defending human rights violations and portraying social cohesion. OUYGHURS NEED ATTENTION

Reports of human rights violations circulate with several testimonies from survivors claiming the forced sterilization of women in detention centers, followed by torture and inhuman living conditions. Recently, in some corners of the world, some states are raising their voices against these war crimes against humanity. Bangladesh was the only Muslim state to hold a press meeting on Uyghurs. During the press conference on April 2, 2021, organizer Alem Muktijoddha Projanna Sangsad urged the UN to play its part in stopping the persecution of Uyghurs. On March 22, 2021, Britain imposed sanctions called human rights abuses in the West China region, a coordinated sanction introduced by the EU, US and Canada. In retaliation and to defend its claim, China has imposed a series of retaliatory sanctions on Western officials. States need to come together and voice their concerns about human rights violations, but unfortunately the situation does not appear to be so. The international community is divided into two camps: the western camp which is worrying because it is not yet under the guise of the powerful economic power of China. The other camp is that of like-minded Chinese states and also Muslim states that are under China’s economic weight and neglect human rights violations.

The Chinese state does not pay heed to much of the criticism and succeeds in deflecting it, however, in terms of the domestic scenario, the CCP would assess the success of the current asserted assimilation policy because the will to social engineering of ‘a subordinate group cannot be carried out. for a long time. The Chinese state needs the Uyghurs as a facilitator with the countries of Central Asia. Either the Uyghurs will become loyal citizens of the CCP or they will be killed (conditionally).

Sadia Rahman is PhD Researcher, Graduate Institute of International Politics, National Chung Hsing University, Taiwan

