Abbott asks Biden to add cartels to terrorist list, but didn’t growl when Trump decided not to





WASHINGTON Insisting that the administration stand ready as Mexican cartels terrorize south Texas, Governor Greg Abbott has asked President Joe Biden to add the criminal groups to a list of terrorist organizations that includes Al- Qaeda and the Islamic State.

In November 2019, gunmen from the cartel fatally ambushed nine U.S. citizens, all women and children, Abbott wrote to Biden, citing this and other brutal attacks to justify the designation.

All of the attacks he cited took place when Donald Trump was president, and Abbott never publicly pressured Trump to designate cartels as terrorist groups.

Abbott also did not press charges when Trump, under pressure from Mexico, dropped a threat to add cartels to the list of foreign terrorist groups.

There is no doubt about the brutality of the cartels.

But the laser focus on Biden suggests some political theater. And Abbott isn’t the only Republican calling him weak for cartels while ignoring the fact that Trump never did what he now demanded of the new president.

To take a few examples from the past year: an American citizen taken hostage by the Sinaloa cartel was recently rescued; heavily armed members of the Jalisco new generation cartel attempted to assassinate Mexico City’s police chief; and a reporter was beheaded for his coverage of the cartels, Abbott said in his letter to Biden, noting that the cartels smuggled narcotics and weapons into the United States to fund their illegal businesses. They force women and children to engage in human and sex trafficking [and] murder innocent people, including women and children.

The kidnapping, attack on Mexico City and the beheading he referred to all took place in 2020, before Biden’s election.

Like previous presidents, Biden took action before adding cartels to the State Department’s list of foreign terrorist organizations. The 72 groups currently on the list include the Haqqani Network, Boko Haram, Hamas and a number of Al Qaeda affiliates and offshoots. Apart from a handful of separatist groups such as Perus Shining Path, almost all of them are Islamic militant organizations.

On April 6, for example, the Treasury Department froze assets and criminalized financial transactions with three individuals linked to the next-generation Jalisco cartel, which was blamed for the assassination of a former state governor of Jalisco in December at a tourist restaurant in Puerto Vallarta.

On Thursday, U.S. Representative Chip Roy R-Austin tabled a bill to immediately designate the Reynosa / Los Metros faction of the Gulf Cartel and the Cartel del Noreste faction of the Zetas as foreign terrorist organizations.

The measure would also give the State Department 30 days to assess which other cartels meet the criteria.

These are the people who hang, behead and burn people alive to threaten and control government officials and Mexico, and they are starting to introduce these dangerous tactics here in the United States, Roy said. To make matters worse, they are getting even more powerful, wealthy and brazen as a result of this self-inflicted border crisis by administrations.

In February, first-year U.S. Representative Tony Gonzales, R-San Antonio, whose district has an 820-mile border, introduced legislation that, among other things, would require the State Department to quickly decide whether six of the more notorious meet the definition of terrorist organizations: Jalisco New Generation, Sinaloa, Juarez, Tijuana, Gulf and Zetas.

The Biden administration essentially helps and encourages cartels by allowing them to become a force that destabilizes countries in Central and South America, abuses women and children and brings illegal drugs into our country, said Representative Michael Cloud. , R-Victoria, one of Bill Roys’ 30 co-sponsors.

President Joe Biden greets Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his wife Cecilia Abbott at Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base in Houston on February 26, 2021. Biden traveled to Houston after severe winter storms left much of the state without power for days. Relatives of the assassinated former Governor of Jalisco Aristoteles Sandoval in Puerto Vallarta walk beside his coffin on the way to the Government Palace for a tribute, in Guadalajara, Jalisco state, Mexico, December 19, 2020

It is a federal crime to knowingly offer support to a designated terrorist organization. Members of these groups can be expelled and cannot legally enter the country.

Banks must freeze funds they suspect are linked to such groups and alert the US Treasury.

In short, it is a powerful tool.

In November 2019, Trump vowed to slap the designation of the drug cartels after the bloodiest attack on U.S. citizens in Mexico in years. Three women and six children were killed in an ambush in northern Mexico.

In Mexico, the outcry against such a designation has been intense. President Andrs Manuel Lpez Obrador expressed categorical opposition. Others warned that the United States would use the designation as a pretext for an invasion, just as it had gone to war with Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama had also considered using the terrorist designation to unleash new tools in the fight against drug trafficking. Then, too, Mexico pushed back.

Abbott argued that invoking the Foreign Terrorist Organizations Act would lengthen prison terms for cartel members and deny them admission to the United States.

This would allow the United States to freeze the assets of these organizations and bankrupt them, he said on Fox News, where he also claimed the White House had no one in charge of border operations. from the United States with Mexico, 1200 miles. including the state of Texas.

Neither the president, nor the vice-president, nor anyone else has been on the ground to support the maintenance of these operations, he said. All they have done is create a totally open border where you not only have young unaccompanied minors, family units, you have men and terrorists crossing the border as well as these cartels.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has been to the border three times, most recently on April 8, when he stopped at McAllen and El Paso.

His department includes border patrol and immigration control, making him responsible for border operations.

The Biden administration stands tall as the people of South Texas are in terror. It could be murderers, kidnappings, robberies, all kinds of crime going on, Abbott said.

The Abbotts attack echoed Tory demands that Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris visit the border. GOP politicians and their allies in the conservative media call Harris the Border Czar, although that was never his mission.

Rather, Biden gave him the responsibility of dealing with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, the same role he held as Barack Obama’s vice president.

Further, despite Abbotts’ claim, the border is not open by any reasonable definition, although it is certainly true that the border patrol has been stretched and overwhelmed by a surge in migration, driven in part by expectations. of a more welcoming policy under Biden.

But the Biden administration continued a policy of deporting all captured migrants except unaccompanied children, a change from when Trump was in charge.

