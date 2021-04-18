Politics
Greensill: Boris Johnson says to relinquish power to decide investigating ministers | UK News
Boris Johnson should give up his right to decide when possible breaches of the ministerial code warrant an investigation, according to the chairman of the Committee on Public Life Standards.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Lord Evans argued that the power to launch an investigation into the behavior of members of the government should instead be held by the next independent adviser on ministerial interests.
It comes as questions continue to mount over contacts serving ministers have had with former Prime Minister David Cameron in connection with his lobbying on behalf of the now bankrupt finance company. Greensill Capital.
The post of independent adviser has been vacant since last November following the resignation of Sir Alex Allan.
He left the post after Mr Johnson rejected his findings in an investigation into the bullying allegations against Home Secretary Priti Patel.
In addition to giving Sir Alex’s successor powers to initiate investigations, Lord Evans recommends that they be supported by a “small secretariat, independent of the Cabinet Office” and be allowed to publish summaries of their findings independently.
He also argues that while the sanction for any breach is to remain a decision of the Prime Minister, the “current expectation” that a breach should result in resignation was “disproportionate” and should only be used “where a serious breach is ‘is produced “.
Downing Street has yet to respond to the letter.
Lord Evans’ intervention comes after Labor claims Health Secretary Matt Hancock may have violated ministerial code by failing to properly declare his family’s involvement in a company that won contracts with the NHS in Wales and ‘potential supplier’ status for the NHS in England.
The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said there had been no conflict of interest as Mr Hancock had no role in awarding contracts and had consulted with his department’s senior official before d ” accept the shares offered.
But new revelations in the Sunday Times raise other questions for the Health Secretary, with the newspaper posting emails from David Cameron to Matthew Gould, head of the digital wing of NHS England, in which the former prime minister says Mr Hancock was “extremely positive”. on making Greensill’s payday advance service, Earnd, available to NHS staff.
Subscribe to the daily podcast on Apple podcasts, Google podcasts, Spotify, Spreaker
The context of the comment, according to The Sunday Times, was an email in which Mr Cameron attempted to persuade Matthew Gould to help Greensill gain Earnd access to the electronic personnel records of NHS employees in order to make the system “much smarter”.
Shadow Cabinet Minister Rachel Reeves described the reports as “appalling beyond belief.”
“David Cameron wanted to take advantage of the NHS, and the Health Secretary and the current Conservative government have given him an open door to do so,” she said.
“At the height of the pandemic, as our NHS workers risked their lives, some at the top of the Tories were looking to get rich.
“Tory Sleaze is back and he’s bigger than ever.”
Sky News has contacted NHSX, which sets national technology policy for the NHS, for comment.
A spokesperson for the NHSX said in a statement that it “supports technology that can improve the well-being of employees and make it easier for nurses, doctors and other NHS staff to work, and where services are provided, this is always done transparently and following the processes “.
They added: “Greensill was one of many ‘fintech’ companies that contacted NHSX to discuss their products as part of our ‘innovation surgery’, but we did not enter into any contracts or partnerships with them. “
A spokesperson for David Cameron added in a statement: “David Cameron’s letter to Matthew Gould pointed out that Earnd was free for NHS employees and that there would never be a charge for NHS service.
“He also clarified that an employee’s data would never be sold.
Earnd explained that he never sought or gave him access to macroeconomic data, only data for the individual employees who signed up.
As Mr Cameron made clear in his statement last weekend, he has become a strong advocate for Earnd, which has allowed employees to see and access their pay as they go. they earned it, in real time and, most importantly, for free, with no fees or interest rates, rather than waiting until the end of the month. ”
