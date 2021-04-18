The black-market marketing of Remdesvir must be strictly curbed: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday ordered officials that the use of Remdesivir and other drugs must be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and that their misuse and black marketing must be strictly curbed amid the second wave of the pandemic of covid-19 that is rampant in the country.

As the daily count of covid-19 cases approached 2.5 lakh on Saturday, Modi chaired a meeting to review readiness to deal with the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. Various aspects related to medication, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed.

The Prime Minister stressed that there is no substitute for testing, monitoring and treatment. Early testing and appropriate follow-up remain essential to reduce mortality. He also said that local governments must be proactive and responsive to people’s concerns.

The Prime Minister ordered that close coordination with the States be ensured in the management of the pandemic. He said all necessary measures must be taken to increase the availability of hospital beds for Covid patients. The prime minister also ordered that the additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centers be secured.

PM spoke about the need to use the full potential of the Indian pharmaceutical industry to meet the growing demand for various drugs. He reviewed the state of the supply of Remdesivir and other drugs. The Prime Minister was informed of the measures taken to resolve the issue of the availability of Remdesivir. Thanks to the efforts of the government, the capacity and increase in production for the manufacture of Remdesivir was accelerated to deliver around 74.10 lakh vials / month in May, while normal production in January-February was only from 27 to 29 lakh vials / month. Supplies have also grown from 67,900 vials on April 11 to over 2.06,000 vials on April 15, 2021, which are particularly focused on high workload and high demand states. He noted the increased production capacity and indicated that issues relating to real-time supply chain management to States need to be urgently resolved in coordination with States.

On the issue of the supply of medical oxygen, the Prime Minister ordered that the installation of approved medical oxygen facilities be expedited. 162 PSA oxygen plants are being installed in 32 states / PM CARES UTs. Officers have informed that 1 lakh cylinders are being purchased and will soon be supplied to the States. Officers informed the PM that they are constantly being supplied with 12 high load states to assess current and future medical oxygen requirements. A supply mapping plan for 12 high-load states through April 30 has also been undertaken. The prime minister also said that the supply of oxygen necessary for the production of drugs and equipment needed to deal with the pandemic should also be ensured.

The Prime Minister also reviewed the state of the availability and supply of ventilators. The Prime Minister noted that a real-time monitoring system has been created and requested that the governments of the states concerned be made aware of the use of the system in a proactive manner.

On the issue of immunization, the Prime Minister called on all officials to make efforts to use all national capacity, both in the public and private sectors, to speed up vaccine production.