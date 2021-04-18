Trump’s 2016 victory was ‘like a mule kicking you in the back’





After Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016, Nancy Pelosi said Trump’s victory was “incredibly frightening.” “How could they elect such a person who speaks like this about women,” she wonders. Trump’s victory prompted Pelosi to stay in the House and continue his work in Washington. See more stories on the Insider business page.

In 2016, then-House Democratic Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of California eagerly awaited former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s ascension to the White House.

In “Madam President: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power,” an upcoming book on Pelosi’s life written by biographer and USA Today Washington bureau chief, Susan Page, Pelosi described how Clinton winning the election would have achieved fierce legislative victories, including the Affordable Care Act.

Pelosi, then 76, saw herself spending time with her nine grandchildren and enjoying her retirement years.

But then Donald Trump won the presidency in November, throwing Pelosi’s plans into chaos.

When Pelosi spoke with the representative at the time. Bob Brady of Pennsylvania on Clinton’s performance in the state, he was initially optimistic. But at the end of the night, he called and said the former secretary of state’s path to victory in Keystone state was no longer realistic.

Clinton needed Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes to win the presidency, and with that state gone, along with small losses in longtime Democratic strongholds of Michigan and Wisconsin, the Trump era would soon begin.

Pelosi said she was “horrified” by Trump’s victory and felt “physical” pain, saying it was “like a mule kicking you in the back over and over again.”

Not only did Trump win, but Republicans retained their majority in the House and Senate, leaving Democrats out of power in Congress.

Pelosi, who had led the Democratic House conference since 2003 and served as speaker from 2007 to 2011, faced the prospect of two more years in the minority and without a legislative partner in the White House.

She was concerned about the new conservative focus on everything from healthcare and climate change to education and environmental regulations.

While Pelosi was upset that a woman did not occupy the White House, she thought it was “scary” that Trump could have been elected in the first place.

“It was sad, but the election of Donald Trump was incredibly scary, and there was reason to be afraid,” she said. “How could they elect such a person who spoke this way about women, who was so rude and to me, scary.”

Pelosi believed Trump was “unfit” to sit in the Oval Office, and by the end of that election night she knew her time in leadership would not come to an end, aware of the political turmoil ahead.

