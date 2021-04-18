Light at the End of the Tunnel – The Manila Times

He is an English style figure, indicating hope for good times after a long period of bad.

Recently, a friend used the phrase to describe what China’s spate of Sinovac vaccine donations would mean to cope with the now long stretch of bad weather inflicted on the Philippines by the Covid-19 pandemic. These donations, which now stand at 1.5 million doses already delivered, have been scheduled to reach a staggering 2.5 million doses, my friend says at the end of the tunnel.

Not even an iota of such a huge volume of vaccine is coming to the country for free from any of the western brands you name it: Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca which also compete with China for supply. in the Philippines of the drug for the virus.

And yet, how ironic that China is receiving criticism from broad sectors of society, including senior Filipino officials, especially Secretaries of Defense and Foreign Affairs, for an entirely humanitarian issue on the South China Sea. . On occasion, due to bad weather, a fleet of Chinese fishing boats was forced to anchor at Julian Felipe Reef in the Kalayaan Group of Islands off Palawan. Traditional Amboys in the Philippines took the opportunity to buy media time on the incident, distorted the fact of the matter by promoting the force majeure anchoring of fishing boats on the reef as a aggression of Philippine territory by Chinese militia ships. In the face of relentless warfare by American rah-rah boys, the incident at Julian Felipe Reef is increasingly turned into a fuse that would spark a military confrontation between the Philippines and China. The fact that President Duterte broke his silence on the matter the other day, Malacaang spokesman Harry Roque Jr., assured the nation that the president had been working quietly on the sensitive issue.

So, given the years of cemented friendship between President Duterte and President Xi Jinping, like these Chinese donations from Sinovac, the president’s assurance equates to one more light at the end of the tunnel.

It is quite astonishing that it is at this particular time when dark clouds seem to hover over the Sino-Filipino relations that I too see the light at the end of the tunnel.

See, I had this blind left eye for years, which I didn’t know was affecting my right eye vision. I complained this time to an ophthalmologist who explained that blindness in my left eye had sort of drained 20-20 vision from my right eye, so over the years my right sight had gone. visibly attenuated. His recommendation was that my left eye be operated as my right eye was in 2017.

Indeed. The problem is for a columnist who earns a thousand each for his article twice a week, an eye operation that would cost around $ 150,000 at St. Lukes Medical Center would be out of the question. In 2017 I had a similar lens implant on my right eye at a Catanduanes eye clinic for an affordable cost. I had this in mind when I finally decided that it was high time that my left eye either be treated the same or even lose vision in my right eye, which over the past few months had been a growing possibility.

I had the operation scheduled in the same Catanduanes clinic. Problem there though. The lockdown period and the trip to Catanduanes would be difficult.

Could a military flight accommodate a hitchhiker? Lieutenant General Antonio Parlade Jr., as Commander of Southern Luzon Command (Solcom) which has Catanduanes on his territory, would be happy to provide me with this accommodation. But Wilson Lee Flores of the famous Kamuning Bakery Caf, host of the famous Pandesal Forum, which has been among the most great places to ventilate important social and political issues, learned of the journey he thought he was telling about my old age and pronto me. suggested that I seek treatment at St. Lukes Medical Center.

St. Lukes! I cried. My God.

Akong bahala (Leave it to me), Wilson said.

Upon learning of my difficulties, Governor Ito Ynares of Rizal offered to have my eyes operated on either at the Rizal Provincial Hospital System or at the Rizal Medical Center at his expense. But from what I hear, Wilson had already organized my operation by Dr Ruben Lim Bon Siong, brother of the Federation of Chinese Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc.

(FFCCCII) President Dr Henry Lim Bon Liong (how the Liong in Henry becomes the

Siong to Ruben is a most interesting topic that I hope to explore in another article).

I’m telling you, Wilson. Wala akong pera (I have no money), I said.

Akong bahala (Leave it to me), Wilson said.

So after thanking Pareng Ito for his offer of facilities in Rizal Province for my gratis and amore operation, I finally accepted St. Lukes. Likewise, General Parlade took a break: he no longer needed to go to Catanduanes. Thanks, general.

Came the findings of Dr. Ruben. I need to have a cardiologist’s clearance for the operation.

Wilson quickly dug into his bottomless trunk of camaraderie and found Dr William Chua of the Mandaluyong City Health Cube who, in one fell swoop, accomplished what Dr Ruben needed: lab tests for my blood sugar, my heart pressure, etc. I needed a cardiologist’s certificate as to my suitability for the operation: remember, I’m 80 years old

So, am I ready for the operation?

Not enough.

Its lockdown period, right? Dr Ruben required a swab test. I had to turn again to Pareng Ito, whose secretary Maam Mina quickly got me a schedule for a sample test at the Red Cross facilities operating at the Ynares Center in the compound of the capital of Rizal. . On the eve of the planned operation, the Red Cross emailed me the result of the swab test: negative.

I was worried about being found positive for Covid-19. You would never know. The pandemic, in addition to spreading horror and death, had given the opportunity for the unscrupulous to take advantage of the misfortunes of the people. Lucky for me, none of the guys mentioned above fall into that dastardly category. Came April 8, as expected, my left eye went under Dr Ruben’s knife, and as the snapshot says, the rest is history: my left eye, too, now sees the light at the end of the tunnel .

The day I returned to Dr Ruben for my postoperative check-up, I gave him a copy of my book China The Way, The Truth and The Life, with a simple dedication, so: To Dr Ruben Lim Bon Siong, China The the way, the truth and the life and with you, the light of my eye.

It wasn’t hyperbole. First, my first eye operation in Catanduanes years ago, friends from China made it all possible. This prompted me to sing a paraphrase of a popular song from the 1950s on one occasion:

All of me, why not take all of me?

Can’t you see I’m no good without you

Take my hands, I want to lose them.

Take my arms, I don’t want to use them.

Once my eye left me blind

How can I keep seeing without you?

You took on the role that was once my heart,

So why don’t you take it all?