Crisis situation at KP when three CM assistants resign





PESHAWAR: Although expected for some time, the resignation of two advisers and a special assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday created a crisis situation within the government as well as in ruling circles in Pakistan Tehreek-e -Insaf (PTI).

There was speculation that after seeking approval from Prime Minister Imran Khan, the chief minister would sack some of his cabinet members and change the portfolios of a few other ministers.

It was a fairly long list of ministers, advisers and special assistants who were supposed to be canceled or have their portfolios changed, but some of them are said to have survived the so-called clean-up operation.

During the first phase, two advisers, including Himayatullah Khan, advisor to the chief minister of energy and electricity and Ziaullah Khan Bangash, advisor on science and technology and information technology, as well as Ghazan Jamal, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister of Excise and Taxation, have offered their resignations.

According to senior PTI leaders close to Prime Minister Imran Khan, the three cabinet members were asked to resign before they could be dismissed.

One by one, the three tendered their resignations and sent it to the Chief Minister.

Special assistant to the chief information minister, Kamran Bangash told The News that the chief minister had accepted the resignation of the three cabinet members.

However, he did not explain the reasons for their withdrawal from the cabinet.

According to well-placed sources, the Prime Minister had learned that the KP government was not meeting the expectations of the population. He allegedly authorized the chief minister to identify those in his cabinet who were not doing well.

The reshuffle was long overdue, but was delayed due to Senate elections. The list of cabinet members was quite long and included ministers, advisers and special assistants. In the meantime, some of them have managed to survive, but these three have been an example to others, said a senior PTI leader. Pleading for anonymity, he said in impeaching the three cabinet members, the prime minister actually wanted to send a strong message to the rest of the people in the government.

If you ask me, most people couldn’t deliver. But I’ll use a soft and sure word, question mark, about their performance. I’m not sure anyone else is being sacked just yet, he said when asked about rumors about replacing other cabinet members. He said he had no idea about the other two cabinet members, but Ghazan Jamal, elected as an independent before joining the PTI, was doing well in his department. Prior to his dismissal, Ziaullah Bangash was an advisor to the chief minister of higher education. His portfolio was subsequently changed and was invited to head the science and technology department. He was elected member of the provincial assembly on PTI ticket of the Kohat district.

In his resignation note which he shared on his Twitter account, Ziaullah Bangash said: (I) tendered my resignation from my post as an advisor to the CM KP. Certain unavoidable circumstances in my riding forced me to take this step. I have a lot of responsibilities and I want to live up to the expectations of the people in my riding and give them my full attention. Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal is a young lawmaker and was elected from the Orakzai Tribal District. He is the son of a prominent former parliamentarian, Dr Ghazi Gulab Jamal, better known as GG Jamal. Ghazan Jamal in his resignation letter cited some circumstances for resigning, but did not explain.

It is with regret that I submit my resignation from the portfolio of Special Assistant to the CM for Excise, Taxation and Drug Control. Over the past year, I have strived to reform and improve the ministry and have worked diligently to achieve the goals set by your leaders. Due to circumstances beyond my control, I cannot continue as a special assistant. I want to thank you for giving me this opportunity, and in my capacity, as MPA for Orakzai, I will continue to work on behalf of the people in my district, explained Ghazan Jamal. Interestingly, Ghazan Jamal, in a recent tweet, congratulated his ministry and said that another great month for the KP excise and tax department compared to last March, in March 2021, the perception of the Property tax increased by 71% while overall collection increased by 51%. Similarly property tax over 9 months up 66% and overall 19% (despite the completion of 4 of the 8 taxes to avoid double taxation). If PTI leaders are to believe that all three of them were sacked on the basis of their performance, then Ghazan Jamal deserved to be declared full-time minister.

Party and government insiders, however, told The News that the real challenge was to adjust the four PTI members of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s assembly recently inducted into the cabinet. They are former provincial ministers Mohammad Atif Khan and Shakeel Ahmad and new faces in the cabinet, Fazal Shakoor Khan and Faisal Amin Gandapur. In addition, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaisar, also pressured the party leadership to adjust his brother Aaqibullah Khan, a deputy from Swabi, in the cabinet.

In addition, according to sources, the PTI leadership has decided to give former Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) Senator Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif an important post in the KP government. He should become the chief minister’s information adviser. In fact, the KP government has done a great job for the people, but it is not properly projected. Most of our government members follow Imran Khan’s style in politics. He is prime minister and party chairman and can do whatever he wants, but we have to work for the welfare of the people, said a top party leader with an important position in the KP government. He believed that lawyer Mohammad Ali Saif is an experienced lawmaker and will facilitate the work of the chief minister. When asked if there was not a qualified person for the post among the elected officials of the PTI, he replied: Absolutely no. We have tried a lot of them and all of them are interested in their self-projection and personal interests.

