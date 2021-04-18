PM Modi holds meeting to review Covid-19, vaccine situation





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s meeting comes as India witnesses a more serious second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. ANI | PUBLISHED APR 17, 2021 9:30 p.m. IST

Amid the record spike in Covid-19 cases across the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Saturday to review the coronavirus and vaccination situation. Senior officials from various ministries are participating in the meeting which started at 8 p.m. today. The meeting is currently in progress. The country is currently experiencing a second more serious wave of the pandemic. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India recorded the highest ever peak of Covid-19 cases on Saturday with more than 2.34 lakh new cases and more than 1,300 deaths in 24 hours, which was also the highest number of daily cases. new cases reported worldwide. India accounted for 22.8% of the total reported cases worldwide on April 12. According to the Union Health Ministry, in the past 24 hours, 1,341 Covid-related deaths have been reported in the country, bringing the death toll to 1,75,649. No less than 2,346,692 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in India during the same period. With this, the total number of cases increased to 1,45,26,609. The number of active cases amounts to 16.79,740. In the past two weeks, several states have reported a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen supplies and Covid-19 vaccines The cumulative number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 11,99,37,641 until today.

