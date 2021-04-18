Opinion | Ron DeSantis is the Republican autopsy





After the Republican Party suffered a surprising defeat (well for Republicans) in the 2012 election, the Republican National Committee ordered an autopsy that attempted to analyze how the party had failed. He made a series of recommendations, but they were distilled by the headlines and wishful thinking of some party elites in a plan for the GOP to reclaim the presidency primarily by shifting left on immigration.

Then, of course, Donald Trump came along and put that particular vision on the torch.

After Trump fell to his own defeat, it was clear there would be no repeat of the autopsy. Not just because the last experiment ended badly, but because Trumps’ narrative didn’t allow it: to publicly analyze what went wrong for Republicans in 2020 would be to admit that the outgoing president had failed by a way or another (impossible!), that Joe Bidens’ victory was totally legitimate (unlikely!) and that the party might somehow have to move on from Trump himself (unthinkable!).

But just because there hasn’t been a formal calculation, filled with focus groups and bullet points, doesn’t mean the GOP elites don’t have a theory on how to solve their party’s problems. time for the next presidential cycle. It’s just that this time the theory is less of a message than a man: Right now, the party autopsy for 2020, and its non-Trump hopes for 2024, are embodied by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The immediate cause of the enthusiasm for DeSantis is his handling of the pandemic and the media has attempted to mistreat him. When the governor of Florida started reopening Florida last May, faster than some experts had advised, he was presented as a flawless mini-Trump, the mayor of Jaws (with open and crowded beaches), the ultimate Florida Man stupidity case study.

A year later, DeSantis claims a rationale: Its per capita death records in Covid are slightly lower than in nations despite an elderly and vulnerable population, its strategy of sealing off retirement homes while reopening schools for the fall looks like to social and scientific wisdom, and its foils of governors, liberal governors called heroes by the press, have stumbled and fallen in various ways.

Meanwhile, numerous media attacks on his governance failed or exploded, including a successful 60 Minutes play that claimed to have uncovered corruption in states using the Publix supermarket for its vaccination efforts, but produced no smoking gun, clearly suppressed much of DeSantiss’ rebuttal, and fell against the fact checkers. The governors’ public outrage in response was justified, but he must have been delighted in private, as there is nothing that bolsters the reputation of a Republican politician quite like being attacked deceptively or unsuccessfully by the press.

So DeSantis has a good narrative for the Covid era, but his appeal as a post-Trump character goes beyond the pandemic and its battles. The state he rules is not just a test case for Covid politics. It was also a lesson in the adaptability of the Republican Party in the face of demographic trends that are supposed to spell the end.

When the 2000 election ended in a statistical tie in Florida, many Democrats reasonably assumed that by 2020 they would easily win the state, thanks to its growing Hispanic population and generational turnover among Cuban Americans. , with an anti-Castro and a right. – an older generation giving way to a younger, more liberal generation. But instead, Florida Democrats continue to lack power, and Republicans continue to find new ways to win, culminating in 2020, when the Trump-led GOP made dramatic inroads with Miami County Hispanics. -Dade and took over the state with relative ease.

DeSantiss’ career has been a distillation of that Florida-Republican adaptability. Born in Jacksonville, he went from double Ivy Leaguer (Yale and Harvard Law) to a Tea Party congressman to a zealous Trump advocate who won the president’s endorsement for his gubernatorial campaign. A steady march to the right, it would appear except that after scoring an extremely narrow victory over Andrew Gillum in 2018, DeSantis then returned to the center, with educational and environmental initiatives and African American outreach earning him 60%. approval during his first year in office.

Combine this moderate swing with the combative character DeSantis developed during the pandemic, and you can see a pattern of post-Trump republicanism that might be able to maintain the party base while expanding the appeal of the GOP. You can think of it as a series of two painstaking steps. Raise teacher salaries while denouncing critical race theory and left-wing indoctrination. Spend money on climate change conservation and mitigation through a program that doesn’t carefully mention climate change itself. Choose a Latino roommate while respecting E-Verify laws. Welcome conflicts with the press, but try to make sure you are on favorable ground.

It’s not exactly the kind of republicanism the party donor class wanted in 2012: DeSantis is to their right on immigration and social issues, and arguably to their left on spending. But the trauma of Trumpism has taught the GOP elite that a compromise with basic politics is inevitable, and at the moment DeSantis appears to be the surest version of that Trump-y compromise when it is needed, but not Trump-y all the time.

Of course, all of this means that he could soon attract the ire of a certain former president, who has no interest in anyone other than himself being the party leader for 2024. And the idea that a non-Trump frontrunner could be anointed early and win seems at odds with anything we’ve seen from the GOP recently.

Second, having the press as a flagship and constant enemy isn’t necessarily a plus if they can find something really damaging. There is a resemblance between DeSantis and Chris Christie, who looked like a 2016 favorite before some difficulties involving a bridge kicked in.

Yet if you bet on someone who could theoretically run against Trump, mano a mano, and not just be crushed, I would put DeSantis ahead of both Trump’s defeated rivals (i.e. Marco Rubio or Ted Cruz) and Trump’s loyal subordinates (meaning Mike Pence or Nikki Haley). Notably because in a party that values ​​performative masculinity, the eerie energy of Florida governors and thorny aggression are qualities Trump has never encountered before.

The hope of the donor class that Trump will simply disappear still does not appear. But the donors surrounding DeSantis seem to have at least learned one important lesson from 2016: If you want voters to say no to Donald Trump, you need to clearly and early determine who the candidate you want them to tell. Yes.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos