MPs backing JKT warn to make their own decision





LAHORE: Parliamentarians backing Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT), warned on Saturday that they would be forced to make their own decision if Pakistan’s President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan, the country’s prime minister, did not render justice to JKT.

After appearing in a banking court here, Jahangir Tareen, MP Raja Riaz and PTI chairman in southern Punjab and MPA Ishaq Khan Khakwani spoke to the media.

Raja Riaz said nearly 40 PTI parliamentarians in Medina state are demanding justice from Imran Khan. They all believe that justice has not been served to JKT and Imran Khan, who was the team captain, has not met them.

Raja Riaz asked the head of the PTI not to dwell on the issue. He said they were still under the banner of the PTI. However, he warned, they would have no choice but to make their own decision if such behavior by the PTI leader was not changed, as some people were cheating on him.

Raja again warned that they are asking the PTI chief for the last time to bring them justice in Medina state.

Jahangir Tareen, while speaking to the media after the hearing, thanked all his colleagues, who stood in solidarity with him at this crucial time. He said he had nothing to do with the sugar mafia, cartelization or increasing the price of sugar in Pakistan. Three FIRs have been registered against me, but there is no mention of sugar in all of these FIRs, JKT added. He called on people to read the three FIRs against him. He explained that the FIRs did not mention the rise in the price of sugar, but that the FIRs took over things relating to my business eight to ten years ago.

To a question, JKT said the investigation was outside the purview of the FIA.

Tareen said a fictional story had been fabricated against him. “My documentation is clear and transparent. I pay my income tax every year. My family’s accounts and mine are with the taxpayers, ”he said.

“Ask any businessman,” the PTI leader said confidently, explaining that they [businessmen] Looks like if Jahangir Tareen wasn’t the most transparent, then who was?

He said he didn’t know who was “doing this” to him, but “someone was doing it”.

The PTI leader added that he had not been to the Prime Minister’s House for over a year and a half.

He said the tax department was aware of all of his monetary transactions. He again alleged that a conspiracy was breaking out against him to slander his name. However, JKT did not respond to a question from a journalist who asked JKT to include the name of Shahzad Akbar, Azam Khan, Asad Umar or Shah Mehmood Qureshi who among them disparaged his name. When Ishaq Khakwani tried to mention a name in this regard, JKT prevented him from doing so.

Previously, a bank torts court extended the bail of JKT and his son Ali Tareen until May 3, both accused of corporate fraud and money laundering by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA ).

At the start of the hearing, Tareens’ attorney informed the court that his clients were cooperating with the agency and would join the investigation on April 19.

The court, after hearing Tareens, extended their provisional bail until May 3.

According to the FIR against the Tareen family, the FIA ​​said that during the investigation, a fraudulent and premeditated scheme of embezzlement of public shareholders’ funds by Jahangir Khan Tareen surfaced whereby JDW (a publicly traded company of Public Ltd-CEO Jahangir Khan Tareen) fraudulently transferred 3.14 billion rupees to an associated private company, Farooqi Pulp Mills Ltd Gujrat (FPML), owned by his son and close relatives. The material disclosure that FMPL had not been declared in operation (especially since fiscal year 2011/12) and that its activities had been practically stopped with several unsuccessful attempts, was intentionally withheld / concealed from public shareholders of JDW, which amounts to criminal breach of trust (406 PPC) of public shareholder money over which Jahangir Khan Tareen had fiduciary control as CEO, the FIR said.

Rs 3.6 billion corporate fraud committed by JDW through the overvalued purchase of associated company JK Farming Systems Ltd and reservation of losses through it, Rs 3.1 billion corporate fraud Rupees was committed by JDW via an investment in Farooqi Pulp Ltd and a reservation. loss of value through him, inexplicable transfer of 2.5 billion rupees by JDW via non-arms monetary transfers to various sister entities via Amir Warsi cash boy, inexplicable transfer of 7 billion rupees was committed by JDW to Dherki Sugar Mills (non-gun cash transfers) without true and full disclosure in financial statements, the FIA ​​said.

