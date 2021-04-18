Fox killing QC Jolyon Maugham accused of hypocrisy following legal challenge against PM’s ‘cronyism’

The left-wing lawyer taking legal action against Boris Johnson over his alleged ‘Covid crony’ was accused last night of hypocrisy after it emerged he had worked to downplay millionaires’ tax obligations.

Jolyon Maugham QC, once dubbed ‘an infamous fox killer’ after slaughtering one of the animals to death, is leading a mob-funded campaign against Mr Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock for claiming to take action illegally by appointing their “ buddies ” to three high-level positions in the fight against Covid-19, without opening the processes to competition.

Mr Maugham has secured a judicial review application over a ‘value for money’ challenge over the appointment of his Tory counterpart Dido Harding as head of NHS Test and Trace, Kate Bingham as head of the task force UK on Vaccines and Mike Coupe as Director of Testing. at the NHS Test and Trace.

Mr Maugham says the correct use of public money is “fundamentally the problem” behind his campaign.

But during a lucrative career as a tax lawyer, Mr Maugham represented the super-rich in their attempts to avoid around $ 1 billion in taxes, during which he was promoted as an expert. in “ tax evasion operations ”.

Mr Maugham represented the super-rich in their attempts to avoid around $ 1 billion in taxes, during which he was promoted as an expert in ‘tax evasion operations’.

Jolyon Maugham QC is leading a crowd-funded campaign against Mr Johnson (pictured) and Health Secretary Matt Hancock

His clients included participants in the Eclipse tax evasion program which has been used by celebrities and sports stars to try to avoid $ 635 million in taxes by using tax breaks aimed at the film industry.

It also portrayed a wealthy individual who used the Icebreaker scheme to try to avoid $ 120 million in taxes and a French financier working in London who used the Goldcrest film system to try to avoid around $ 8 million in taxes.

Mr. Maugham, quoted last November, said that individuals should “volunteer their time and talents in the service of the public good”.

The case against Mr Johnson’s appointments, brought jointly by Mr Maugham’s Good Law Project and the Runnymede Trust, a think tank on racial equality, argues that the Prime Minister and Mr Hancock have broke the rules and acted in a discriminatory manner by running a “ chumocracy ”.

The case will claim that all three appointments were made at least in part because of the conservative ties between the three and not just on merit.

Mr Maugham said: ‘The story we tell ourselves is that things like this don’t happen here. That the distribution of important roles to friends, without competition, is something for the stranger. But the pandemic has revealed this story like a fairy tale.

The case against Mr Johnson’s appointments, brought jointly by Mr Maugham’s Good Law Project and the Runnymede Trust, a race equality think tank, argues that the Prime Minister and Mr Hancock (pictured) violated rules and acted in a discriminatory manner by running a ‘chumocracy’

The lawyer sparked a fury on Boxing Day 2019 after he tweeted about the killing of a fox while wearing his wife’s satin kimono dress when the animal entered his henhouse.

After the High Court granted judicial review, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg rejected calls to make a statement to MPs on the matter, accusing the ‘fox killer’ of ‘making fuss and wasting time ”.

Last night Mr Maugham said: ‘I have had an extremely successful legal career in which I have rightly fulfilled my professional obligations to represent all who have requested my services as a lawyer, including HMRC and taxpayers.

While doing this job, I wrote and lobbied against tax evasion.