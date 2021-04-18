Connect with us

Politics

Fox killing QC Jolyon Maugham accused of hypocrisy following legal challenge against PM’s ‘cronyism’

Avatar

Published

5 mins ago

on

By


Fox killing QC Jolyon Maugham is accused of hypocrisy for taking legal action against Prime Minister’s ‘Covid crony’ as he helped very wealthy tax crooks try to save $ 1 billion

  • Jolyon Maugham QC to lead campaign against Boris Johnson’s alleged cronyism
  • Left-wing lawyer once dubbed a ‘fox killer’ after slaughtering one to death
  • He was also an advocate for the super-rich in attempts to avoid around $ 1 billion in taxes.

By Glen Owen, political editor for The Mail On Sunday

Published: | Update:

The left-wing lawyer taking legal action against Boris Johnson over his alleged ‘Covid crony’ was accused last night of hypocrisy after it emerged he had worked to downplay millionaires’ tax obligations.

Jolyon Maugham QC, once dubbed ‘an infamous fox killer’ after slaughtering one of the animals to death, is leading a mob-funded campaign against Mr Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock for claiming to take action illegally by appointing their “ buddies ” to three high-level positions in the fight against Covid-19, without opening the processes to competition.

Mr Maugham has secured a judicial review application over a ‘value for money’ challenge over the appointment of his Tory counterpart Dido Harding as head of NHS Test and Trace, Kate Bingham as head of the task force UK on Vaccines and Mike Coupe as Director of Testing. at the NHS Test and Trace.

Mr Maugham says the correct use of public money is “fundamentally the problem” behind his campaign.

But during a lucrative career as a tax lawyer, Mr Maugham represented the super-rich in their attempts to avoid around $ 1 billion in taxes, during which he was promoted as an expert. in “ tax evasion operations ”.

Mr Maugham represented the super-rich in their attempts to avoid around $ 1 billion in taxes, during which he was promoted as an expert in ‘tax evasion operations’.

Jolyon Maugham QC is leading a crowd-funded campaign against Mr Johnson (pictured) and Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Jolyon Maugham QC is leading a crowd-funded campaign against Mr Johnson (pictured) and Health Secretary Matt Hancock

His clients included participants in the Eclipse tax evasion program which has been used by celebrities and sports stars to try to avoid $ 635 million in taxes by using tax breaks aimed at the film industry.

It also portrayed a wealthy individual who used the Icebreaker scheme to try to avoid $ 120 million in taxes and a French financier working in London who used the Goldcrest film system to try to avoid around $ 8 million in taxes.

Mr. Maugham, quoted last November, said that individuals should “volunteer their time and talents in the service of the public good”.

The case against Mr Johnson’s appointments, brought jointly by Mr Maugham’s Good Law Project and the Runnymede Trust, a think tank on racial equality, argues that the Prime Minister and Mr Hancock have broke the rules and acted in a discriminatory manner by running a “ chumocracy ”.

The case will claim that all three appointments were made at least in part because of the conservative ties between the three and not just on merit.

Mr Maugham said: ‘The story we tell ourselves is that things like this don’t happen here. That the distribution of important roles to friends, without competition, is something for the stranger. But the pandemic has revealed this story like a fairy tale.

The case against Mr Johnsons' appointments, brought jointly by the Mr Maughams Good Law Project and the Runnymede Trust, a think tank on racial equality, argues that the Prime Minister and Mr Hancock (pictured) violated rules and acted in a discriminatory manner by leading a chumocracy '

The case against Mr Johnson’s appointments, brought jointly by Mr Maugham’s Good Law Project and the Runnymede Trust, a race equality think tank, argues that the Prime Minister and Mr Hancock (pictured) violated rules and acted in a discriminatory manner by running a ‘chumocracy’

The lawyer sparked a fury on Boxing Day 2019 after he tweeted about the killing of a fox while wearing his wife’s satin kimono dress when the animal entered his henhouse.

After the High Court granted judicial review, Commons Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg rejected calls to make a statement to MPs on the matter, accusing the ‘fox killer’ of ‘making fuss and wasting time ”.

Last night Mr Maugham said: ‘I have had an extremely successful legal career in which I have rightly fulfilled my professional obligations to represent all who have requested my services as a lawyer, including HMRC and taxpayers.

While doing this job, I wrote and lobbied against tax evasion.

Publicity

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: