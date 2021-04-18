No more cabinet changes – Journal





PRIME MINISTER Imran Khan has reshuffled his cabinet once again in what is obviously another attempt to consolidate his government’s performance. It is of course the prerogative of prime ministers to recruit new people into the cabinet and rotate existing people if they feel they are not working, but the changes so frequent in key ministries should also be a factor. cause for concern. Finance is arguably the most important department in the federal government and fixing the economy that the PTI claims to have been shattered when it inherited it in 2018 means the new government should have had the clarity to pursue a coherent political line. . Four finance ministers in less than three years give the impression that the PTI government continues to experiment with a solution.

What compounds this confusion is the fact that the government has not bothered to explain why the former finance ministers were removed. Asad Umar was the PTI economics czar during the opposition years, and it was his economic worldview and political prescription that formed the PTI agenda. Why was he then removed from his post as Minister of Finance at a relatively short notice? An explanation from the PTI leadership would at least have clarified what their mistake was and how the party intended to correct that mistake. Without such elaboration, he was put to pasture and Hafeez Shaikh, a technocrat unrelated to the PTI, and with no contribution to planning party policy, was inducted. When Mr. Sheikh was fired, again, no explanation was given other than a weak explanation that he had failed to control inflation. If one explanation has come from the poor economic performance of the PTI, it actually comes from Shaukat Tarin, the new Minister of Finance. In an interview earlier this month, he said PTI had pursued faulty policies since taking office. In other words, Mr. Tarin indicted his two predecessors.

Likewise, repeated ministerial changes in important ministries such as power, information and economic affairs suggest that PTI leadership is still unsure of what it really wants to accomplish in terms of specific deliverables. Fawad Chaudhry, for example, had a decent performance as Minister of Information in the early days of the PTI government. No explanation was given as to why he was hastily evicted. The government also did not bother to explain why he was brought back as Minister of Information. Such brash decision-making leads to a poor outlook and heightens the perception that the leadership of the PTI remains uncertain, even at this late stage of its five-year term. It also sends ambiguous signals to the bureaucracy that is supposed to implement the government’s broader agenda. The PTI government must adopt a coherent way of governing. It’s almost time.

Posted in Dawn on April 18, 2021

