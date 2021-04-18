Fully support the BLBI working group, the police are ready to do it





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – Indonesian Police Headquarters expressed full support for the formation of the BLBI working group. The Bank of Indonesia Liquidity Assistance Fund Recoveries Processing Task ForceBLBI) it was formed by the president Joko Widodo April 6, 2021. “The national police are ready to fully support the BLBI working group,” the head of the public information division (Kabagpenum) of the public relations division of the national police, Kombes Pol Ahmad Ramadhan, said on Sunday in his statement. declaration in Jakarta (18/4 / 2021). President Joko Widodo issued Presidential Decree No. 6 of 2021 regarding the establishment of a Working Group for the Management of Fundraising Rights for the BLBI Fund. The working group is composed of administrators and executors, Polri entered as one of the administrators. “The National Police will be present as part of the briefing which provides guidance to implementers to expedite the processing and restoration of state recovery rights and BLBI assets,” Ramadhan said. In addition to the National Police, the steering committee is also made up of the Minister for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs, the Minister for the Coordination of the Economy, the Minister for the Coordination of Maritime Affairs and Investment. , the Minister of Finance, the Minister of Law and Human Rights. Rights and the Attorney General. Article 3 of Presidential Decree No. 6/2021 sets out a number of points related to the objective of the creation of the working group, namely: process, settle and restore state rights derived from BLBI funds effectively and efficiently, in the form of legal and / or other efforts, at home or abroad, whether against debtors, debtors, company owners and their heirs or other parties cooperate with him and recommend treatment policy for the management of BLBI funds. In the meantime, the director has the following tasks: Formulation of strategic policies to expedite the processing and restoration of state recovery rights and BLBI assets Integrate and determine the steps for implementing strategic policies and breakthroughs necessary to expedite the processing and restoration of state recovery rights and BLBI assets Provide guidance to the executor to expedite the processing and restoration of state recovery rights and BLBI assets, and Monitoring and evaluation of the implementation of the acceleration and restoration of state recovery rights and BLBI assets. In the meantime, the executor has the following duties: Carry out an inventory and mapping of government receivables and BLBI real estate assets Implement the strategic policies, processing steps and breakthroughs needed in the context of managing and restoring state recovery rights and BLBI real estate In the event that there is a need to overcome issues that require breakthroughs in the context of resolving the processing and restoration of state recovery rights and BLBI real estate, submit recommendations for the development of new policies to the director. Implement legal and / or other effective and efficient measures for the settlement, processing and restoration of state recovery rights and BLBI real estate Increase the synergy of policy development between ministries / agencies; and Coordinate and take measures to enforce the law in accordance with the provisions of laws and regulations. The executor is made up of: Head of the working group: Director General of State Assets, Ministry of Finance. Vice-chairman of the working group: Deputy Attorney General in charge of civil and state administration in the Attorney General’s office. Secretary: Deputy for Legal and Human Rights Coordination of the Ministry for the Coordination of Political, Legal and Security Affairs. Members: Director General of Public Legal Administration, Ministry of Law and Human Rights; Deputy responsible for establishing rights and land registration, Ministry of Agrarian and Spatial Planning / National Defense Agency; Secretary General of the Ministry of Finance; Director General of Taxes, Ministry of Finance; Investment Assistant at the Finance and Development Monitoring Agency; Intelligence and Security Assistant of the State Intelligence Agency; and Member of Parliament for the eradication of the Center for Analysis and Reporting of Financial Transactions. The head of the working group reports on the progress of the implementation of his functions to the director when needed and to the chairman through the Minister of Finance as director at least once every 6 months or whenever needed. The BLBI Fundraising Rights Management Working Group will be in operation until December 31, 2023. Watch the featured video below: quality content

