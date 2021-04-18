Covid: Sonia Gandhi reminds Narendra Modi Rajdharma





Congress President Sonia Gandhi reminded the Prime Minister of his “rajharma” on a day when a chief minister struggling with a Covid surge in his state revealed he had tried to reach Narendra Modi to ask for help. help with oxygen supplies, to be informed by the Prime Minister. was busy with the Bengal election campaign. “Maharashtra needs an oxygen supply…. I contacted Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the need for oxygen supplies, but he was not available on the phone… because he was busy with the West Bengal poll. But the Center is cooperating with the state, ”Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said in a statement issued by the office of the chief minister. Maharashtra, which is among the states reporting the highest number of new coronavirus cases, has repeatedly reported the need for more oxygen. Union Minister Piyush Goyal attacked Thackeray, accusing his government of being “corrupt” and “inept”. Maharashtra had received maximum oxygen, he said. Sonia regretted that the Modi government resorted to a tightrope policy at a time when people were facing unprecedented miseries. Recalling that there had been no response to her letter to the Prime Minister on certain measures she was suggesting, Sonia said during the meeting of the Congress working committee: “There was an astonishing silence from the part of the government. Instead of listening to constructive suggestions from the opposition, Union ministers are in a hurry to put themselves at the service of attacking opposition leaders for making these suggestions. This convoluted “me versus you” debate is childish and totally unnecessary. “ Arguing that the government’s ruthless mismanagement has pushed the country back into crisis, she added, “Let us make sure that the suggestions that our party puts forward are viewed by the government in the spirit of true democratic traditions. Taking on these difficult times as Indians rather than as political opponents will be true rajdharma (the duty of a leader). Various suggestions made by senior leaders at the CWC meeting on Saturday are being compiled and will be part of a letter former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will write to Modi on Sunday. Some leaders said that while the vaccines given to poor and underdeveloped countries were understandable, donations and exporting to rich countries were avoidable. Sonia said: “Given the highest infection rate in the world in our own country, shouldn’t we curb the export of vaccines and prioritize the protection of our citizens? How will bragging about our generosity to other countries help the thousands of people who are dying? “ Sonia also reiterated the party’s demand to transfer Rs 6,000 to the accounts of the poor immediately following the economic disruption caused by partial lockdowns. Asked about the need for a total national lockdown, senior leader P. Chidambaram said, “Government mismanagement is pushing states towards this. But the lockdown will hit the economy, which is already in dire straits.







