Almost every GOP impeacher in Trump’s house has set fundraising records since the Capitol riot





Almost all of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach former President Donald Trump earlier this year have set fundraising records, despite Trump’s repeated vows to help the “primaries” and replace all of them. GOP lawmakers.

Major GOP donors, Conservative Political Action Committees (PACs), and even some Democrats have given the 10 House Republicans an influx of campaign money since the January 6 riot on Capitol Hill. Despite an angry Trump who vowed to “get rid of them all” at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in February, seven of ten first-quarter personal fundraising records have been set, revealed Friday a Bloomberg analysis.

The 10 incumbents in the House include some of the most outspoken critics of the former president’s GOP, including Adam Kinzinger of Illinois and Liz Cheney of Wyoming, whom Trump has personally called “hacks” and “warmongers.”

The 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his alleged role in the deadly riot have succeeded in raising funds for their Trump-backed opponents.

According to the latest Federal Election Commission records first obtained by Bloomberg, the 10 incumbents collectively raised $ 6.4 million, with seven of them setting personal bests for the non-election year.

So far, 15 main challengers have officially announced their campaigns to take down the 10 dissident Republicans in their districts. While they have potential future access to Trump’s super-PAC backers, campaign funding reports from these 15 challengers show they are far behind the 10 sitting congressional lawmakers.

Among the 15 pro-Trump challengers, they raised a total of $ 1.9 million in the first quarter. A quarter of the money placed in the 15 challengers’ campaign coffers came from their own pockets, according to the latest campaign finance report.

Trump has already offered personal supports to several of the challengers, including Max Miller, a former Trump campaign aide and White House aide, who takes on Ohio GOP Rep Anthony Gonzalez. Miller, who has raised $ 508,639 in donations so far, has received contributions from some of Trump’s prolific mega-donors, including Foster Friess and Boris Epshteyn.

Trump’s $ 80 million super PAC, Save America, has yet to donate money to Miller or the other challengers’ campaigns.

Corporate, executive, and conservative PACs made up a large chunk of donations from the 10 House Republicans, but some liberal-leaning PACs, including one backed by Google, also donated to each of the 10 incumbents. Many longtime Democratic donors, including people who donated to President Joe Biden’s presidential campaign, have rocked and donated to the 10 Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.

Cheney, whom Trump called a “hawkish” during CPAC’s February speech, received by far the most money for the re-election campaign to date, with Kinzinger in second place, according to the finance report. countryside.

During his speech to CPAC, Trump listed the seven GOP senators and 10 House Republicans who voted to remove him by name from the top of his head.

“And at home, South Carolina’s Tom Rice, Adam Kinzinger [of Illinois], And Newhouse [of Washington], Anthony Gonzalez [of Ohio], Fred Upton [of Michigan], Jaime Herrera-Beutler [of Washington], Peter Meijer [of Michigan], John Katko [of New York], David Valadao [of California] and of course the warmonger, a person who loves to see our troops fight, Liz Cheney [of Wyoming], how about that? The former president said at the February conference in Florida.

Newsweek contacted Trump’s office as well as Kinzinger and Cheney’s Congressional offices.

(LR) Rep. John Katko (R-NY), Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), Rep. Michael McCaul (R-TX) and Rep. Ann Wagner (R-MO) attend a press conference at the following a House Republican caucus meeting on Capitol Hill on April 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. Republican members of the House spoke about their recent trip to the southern border and the influx of migrant children entering the United States. DREW ANGERER / Staff / Getty Images

