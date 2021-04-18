Opposition terms change ‘meaningless’ – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: In attacking the government’s economic policies, opposition parties have called the latest cabinet reshuffle meaningless, saying the problem is not with the cabinet, but who is running it.

Leaders of two main opposition parties, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), said on Saturday that the appointment of the fourth finance minister in three years proves economic policy of government was total. failure and a confession from the rulers that they had not provided economic relief to the masses.

PPP and PML-N leaders also expressed surprise at the timing of the change of cabinet, saying that every time the government changed finance ministers just weeks before the federal budget was presented.

The backlash from opposition parties came on the day President Dr Arif Alvi took the oath of office for new Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and Science and Technology Minister Shibli Faraz at a ceremony in Aiwan-i-Sadr. .

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday changed the portfolios of five ministers while calling on Shaukat Tarin to replace Finance Minister Hammad Azhar, who had recently been appointed in place of Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh. Shortly after coming to power in August 2018, the Prime Minister appointed Asad Umar Minister of Finance, but was removed from office on April 18, 2019, just days before the presentation of the first full federal budget by Pakistan Tehreek- Government i-Insaf (PTI). Dr Hafeez Shaikh, who had replaced Mr Umar, was impeached by the prime minister on March 29, two weeks after his defeat in the National Assembly in a Senate seat in Islamabad at the hands of the joint opposition candidate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani. Responsibility for the ministry fell to Hammad Azhar, who delivered the budget speech to the National Assembly last year.

Like the Minister of Finance, the Prime Minister has also changed four information ministers in the past three years. Fawad Chaudhry, who was the Information Prime Minister of the ruling PTI-led coalition, was again in charge of the ministry. Previously, he received the ministry when the PTI took power, but only to be removed from office later. After his dismissal, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan headed the ministry as special assistant to the prime minister, and then Shibli Faraz was appointed Minister of Information.

Commenting on the latest developments, PML-N Information Secretary Marryum Aurangzeb said the cabinet reshuffle was meaningless and inconsequential as the real reasons for the whole crisis facing Pakistan were the prime minister chosen at the top.

A fish stinks your head, she said.

Ms Aurangzeb alleged that Imran Khan and his team had failed and that he was now trying to drag out his failure with borrowed people.

This government changed four finance ministers and four information ministers while nothing has changed and the country is sinking deeper into the crisis with inflation at 14%, a growth rate in the negative area, four million people unemployed and over 50 million below the poverty line, she said.

Ms Aurangzeb said being a minister requires management skills and if a minister cannot manage one ministry, how could he be successful in another. She said these ministers were the same people Imran Khan hired a week ago and were now labeled ineffective.

She said that no minister could play his part in this government because the criterion of performance was not efficiency, but how cruel and aggressive a minister could criticize the opposition.

The former information minister said Shaukat Tarin strongly criticized the policies of the PTI government on a TV show only a week ago and now had to present a disastrous budget. She said that the government’s own members would oppose the budget.

As long as the selected corrupt, incompetent, unqualified and mafia prime minister is not removed from the summit, no amount of musical chairs from ministers under him would work, she concluded.

Likewise, in a statement, PPP Senate House Leader Sherry Rehman said the government was running the most important ministry on a temporary basis, which was the main reason for the deteriorating economic situation in the country. She said the government had changed four finance ministers and five presidents of the Federal Revenue Council, which was a matter of concern.

PPP Information Secretary Shazia Married in her separate statement said the country had suffered irreparable damage due to Imran Khan’s incompetence. She alleged that the chosen government put the economic sovereignty of the country at stake and that the Pakistani people consider themselves insecure in terms of economy and security.

The PPP leader said he would not let the government hand over the State Bank of Pakistan to the International Monetary Fund and oppose the move on all fronts.

Referring to the government’s recent decision to ban Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan, Ms Marri alleged that Imran Khan, for political reasons, promoted extremism and now faces it himself. To save the country from future threats, it was necessary to remove the government as soon as possible, she said.

Posted in Dawn on April 18, 2021

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos