“ Turkey has managed record investments over the past 19 years ”

The Turkish president attended the opening ceremony of the Hasankeyf-2 bridge, built in southeastern Turkey, on Saturday with a live link from the Huber mansion in the Turkish metropolis of Istanbul.

“The Hasankeyf-2 bridge will link (the provinces of) the Batman, Mardin and Habur border crossing and will have a multiplier effect on regional trade,” Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

“We are dealing with complex terrain as well as sabotage by separatist terrorist organizations in our projects in Anatolia,” he noted, referring to the difficulty of the bridge construction process.

Despite all the opposition groups, the terrorist organization PKK and their supporters, “we are trying to ensure the same level of development in the eastern and western parts of Turkey,” Erdogan said.

“We have managed record investments over the past 19 years, especially in the field of transport,” said the Turkish president, stressing that all the developments that Turkey has achieved during this period have far exceeded those of the history of the country.

“Foreigners now view our roads, bridges and airports with envy when they come to Turkey,” he said, adding: “For healthcare, thousands of people come to Turkey, our citizens do not. no longer need to go abroad for treatment. “

He also mentioned recent developments in the county’s coronavirus vaccination process.

“At a time when nearly 100 countries have not even started the COVID-19 vaccination (process), we have administered 20 million doses to our citizens,” Erdogan added.