Russia: UK must take position as Putin’s invasion panic sweeps across Europe, MP says | World | New

Merkel ‘under pressure’ to suspend Nord Stream 2, expert says

And Daniel Kawczynski said Germany’s decision to continue with its controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline deal amounted to ‘pouring gasoline’ into the region – while revealing that he wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to urge him to “take the lead”. Mr. Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, spoke at a time of great tension, Ukrainian Defense Minister Andrii Taran affirming yesterday that 110,000 Russian troops were currently deployed at the borders. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry then claimed that the FSB’s Russian security service briefly arrested a Ukrainian diplomat in St. Petersburg yesterday.

The situation is like a powder keg. Germans pour gasoline, and it could explode Daniel Kawczynski

Mr Taran also suggested that Russian President Vladimir Putin was on the verge of moving nuclear weapons to Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, prompting the West to impose sanctions that remain in place to this day. Mr Kawczynski, of Polish origin, told Express.co.uk: “Let me put it this way, the situation is like a powder keg. The Germans pour gasoline, and it could explode. And the UK government seems silent. It’s wrong.” Referring to Nord Stream 2, an undersea pipeline that would bring gas directly to Germany, bypassing the Baltic States and Poland, he added: “I think the UK government has not defied this project with sanctions. , what I called because, in fact undermines the role of Great Britain on the European continent with many of these countries. “What we, what we hope beyond what we hope, is that in the September elections, the Greens who currently poll 20% in opinion polls in Germany, will become a partner of the CDU and the Greens. will make a condition for entering the coalition to say, you have to stop this project. “This is likely to happen and what Britain needs to do now ahead of the election is to say that we intend to join the Americans in imposing sanctions on any company involved in this project.”

A Ukrainian tank in the east of the country

Daniel Kawczynski said Ukraine was “like a powder keg”

Mr Kawczynski said: “This project is about driving a trainer and horses to assume our mutual responsibilities as NATO partners to protect each other from a security perspective. “It is a very dangerous selfish act. The Germans were only exerting incalculable pressure on the Baltic states and Ukraine, Poland and others. “I wrote to Boris Johnson to say that Europe is crying out on this issue and that you need to take the lead on this issue and explain it to the British electorate. “If the Russians have taught us anything, they are using the salami tactic. First, South Ossetia, then the invasion of Crimea – these are methodical, carefully designed little salami tactics and if we allow the Nord Stream 2 pipeline it will be the biggest catalyst for aggression Russian in the region. Kawczynski said he spoke this week with ambassadors from the 12 countries that make up the Three Seas Initiative, so named because they all border at least one of Europe’s three seas, the Black Sea, the Adriatic Sea and the Baltic States. READ MORE: World holds breath as Biden expels 10 Russian diplomats

Ukrainian army fights against Russian separatists in the east of the country

German Chancellor Angela Merkel

All are members of the European Union and all except Austria are members of NATO. Mr Kawczynski added: “There is a different narrative now emanating from the Three Seas Initiative, which contrasts sharply with the Franco-German axis, which has controlled the fate of our continent for perhaps far too long. . “In this post-Brexit era, the recurring theme we heard from these ambassadors is that the UK may have left the European Union, but they see us as a key player on the continent because we are a permanent member of the UN. Security Council because we have the greatest number and the best armed forces, because we are the fifth department in the world. “It is therefore essential that the UK now meets these expectations by taking the initiative to challenge Germany over its highly inappropriate behavior which its country is pursuing directly with Russia. It is in full face for NATO solidarity. “ Mr. Kawczynski explained: “Ukraine receives $ 3 billion per year for the transit of gas passing through its country, which is an essential boost for its economy, but the selfish action of Germany will be the greater threat to Ukrainian energy security, as the Russians can cut off supplies while still supplying their lucrative Western markets. DON’T MISS

Property damaged by shells in eastern Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin

“This is highly irresponsible behavior towards a country like Ukraine and that is why I went to see the Ukrainian ambassador to talk about it.” Mr Kawczynski, who said his Polish roots give him an affinity with neighboring Ukraine, said: “When I was on the Foreign Affairs Committee, we went to Donetsk in 2017 and this is the only time that I was on the surface of the moon, because everything was destroyed, I mean there was nothing there except rubble. “So we have seen firsthand what the Russians are capable of, which is wiping out entire communities if that is what they deem necessary.” Asked whether Ukrainian Ambassador Vadym Prystaiko had expressed concerns about the possibility of a Russian invasion, Kawczynski replied: “Ukraine has already been invaded. “Now there is speculation about the Russians going as far as Maricopa, which is even further into Ukraine.”

Russian military power in figures

He warned: “With the massive build-up of Russian tanks and artillery on the border, the situation is increasingly destabilized. “With the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, the Germans are offering the Russians a Get Out of Jail Free card. “It’s a huge lever because the Russian economy is in trouble. Their main export is gas. “Because their economy is in free fall, they desperately need to export this gas to Europe.” Unlike Germany, the UK “was acting very reasonably,” Kawczynski said, importing liquefied gas from Qatar, Norway, America and countries other than Russia.

Nordstream 2 will operate under the Baltic Sea