Politics
COVID: Indian Prime Minister Modi assesses situation as cases rise | News | DW
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a special meeting with senior officials on Saturday amid a spike in COVID-19 infections across the country.
Modi reviewed the government’s response to COVID-19 and discussed the increased availability of hospital beds, oxygen supply, and antiviral drugs like remdesivir. He insisted on early testing and follow-up to reduce mortality.
Modi has called on state governments to source medical oxygen from industrial factories, due to a supply shortage across the country. He said the central government will provide 17,092 tons of medical oxygen to states with an increase in the number of cases.
Modi’s high-level meeting followed a record 24,000 cases in Delhi, the capital of India, on Saturday alone. Also, India saw its eighth record daily increase in the past nine days on Saturday with 234,692 COVID-19 infections and 1,341 related deaths in the past 24 hours.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation was “grim and worrying”.
“We must ensure that the availability of our beds in public and private hospitals is at the same level as in November of last year, and we will further ask the central government to increase COVID beds in government hospitals as well. central.”
“The COVID situation in Delhi is very serious, the fourth peak of the virus is more dangerous than ever. There should be no shortage of available beds,” Kejriwal said.
Kejriwal’s statement came after desperate appeals across the country for hospital beds and drugs like remdesivir.
Nawab Malik, a minister in the government of Maharashtra, claimed that the central government had asked 16 companies not to supply the state with the critical drug. India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party has refuted this claim.
Delhi CM Kejriwal described COVID-19 situation as ‘grim and worrying’
Several states in the country such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka have imposed curfews and partial lockdowns to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has ordered a one-day lockdown for Sunday.
Experts say the heartbreaking trend of increasing COVID-19 infections can be attributed to two extremely virulent factors, mutations in the original virus and the country’s lax approach to restrictions of daily living for slow the spread of infection.
Spreader events and rallies
The Modi government has come under fire for organizing electoral rallies and authorizing a large Hindu festival, Kumbh mela, amid the pandemic.
Social media users reacted with outrage on Saturday when it was reported that COVID-19 patients had been allowed to vote in the ongoing elections in the state of West Bengal.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi called on Kumbh Mela worshipers to keep the festival “symbolic”.
The mayor of Mumbai, the financial capital of India, said those returning to the city from the Kumbh will need to be quarantined in hotels.
Modi urged worshipers to keep Kumbh Mela festival largely ‘symbolic’
The religious Kumbh Mela festival in the northern city of Haridwar has already attracted nearly 5 million people largely without masks Hindu pilgrims on the banks of the Ganges this week.
Festival organizer Siddharth Chakrapani told AFP news agency that “our faith is the most important thing for us. It is because of this strong belief that so many people have come here to make a dive into the Ganga. They believe that Maa (mother) Ganga will save from this pandemic. “
Haridwar officials said that on Monday and Tuesday alone they detected nearly 2,000 infections among festival-goers.
India is also grappling with vaccine shortages and has administered just 114 million vaccines to date for a population of over 1.3 billion.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]