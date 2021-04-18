COVID: Indian Prime Minister Modi assesses situation as cases rise | News | DW

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a special meeting with senior officials on Saturday amid a spike in COVID-19 infections across the country.

Modi reviewed the government’s response to COVID-19 and discussed the increased availability of hospital beds, oxygen supply, and antiviral drugs like remdesivir. He insisted on early testing and follow-up to reduce mortality.

Modi has called on state governments to source medical oxygen from industrial factories, due to a supply shortage across the country. He said the central government will provide 17,092 tons of medical oxygen to states with an increase in the number of cases.

Modi’s high-level meeting followed a record 24,000 cases in Delhi, the capital of India, on Saturday alone. Also, India saw its eighth record daily increase in the past nine days on Saturday with 234,692 COVID-19 infections and 1,341 related deaths in the past 24 hours.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the situation was “grim and worrying”.

“We must ensure that the availability of our beds in public and private hospitals is at the same level as in November of last year, and we will further ask the central government to increase COVID beds in government hospitals as well. central.”

“The COVID situation in Delhi is very serious, the fourth peak of the virus is more dangerous than ever. There should be no shortage of available beds,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal’s statement came after desperate appeals across the country for hospital beds and drugs like remdesivir.

Nawab Malik, a minister in the government of Maharashtra, claimed that the central government had asked 16 companies not to supply the state with the critical drug. India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party has refuted this claim.

Several states in the country such as Maharashtra, Gujarat and Karnataka have imposed curfews and partial lockdowns to prevent the spread of the deadly virus. Uttar Pradesh, India’s most populous state, has ordered a one-day lockdown for Sunday.

Experts say the heartbreaking trend of increasing COVID-19 infections can be attributed to two extremely virulent factors, mutations in the original virus and the country’s lax approach to restrictions of daily living for slow the spread of infection.

Spreader events and rallies

The Modi government has come under fire for organizing electoral rallies and authorizing a large Hindu festival, Kumbh mela, amid the pandemic.

Social media users reacted with outrage on Saturday when it was reported that COVID-19 patients had been allowed to vote in the ongoing elections in the state of West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi called on Kumbh Mela worshipers to keep the festival “symbolic”.

The mayor of Mumbai, the financial capital of India, said those returning to the city from the Kumbh will need to be quarantined in hotels.

The religious Kumbh Mela festival in the northern city of Haridwar has already attracted nearly 5 million people largely without masks Hindu pilgrims on the banks of the Ganges this week.

Festival organizer Siddharth Chakrapani told AFP news agency that “our faith is the most important thing for us. It is because of this strong belief that so many people have come here to make a dive into the Ganga. They believe that Maa (mother) Ganga will save from this pandemic. “

Haridwar officials said that on Monday and Tuesday alone they detected nearly 2,000 infections among festival-goers.

India is also grappling with vaccine shortages and has administered just 114 million vaccines to date for a population of over 1.3 billion.