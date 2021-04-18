Huarong debt debacle leaves burning questions in its wake, East Asia News & Top Stories

BEIJING It has been 11 weeks since Lai Xiaomin, the man once known as the God of Wealth, was executed on the morning of January 29 in northern China’s Tianjin city.

But its shadow still hangs over one of the most dramatic corruption stories to ever come out of China – a story that has now sore nerves in the financial world.

At its center is China Huarong Asset Management, the state-owned finance company that Lai ran as chairman until he was trapped in a sweeping crackdown on corruption by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

From Hong Kong to London via New York, the questions are burning.

Will the Chinese government back the US $ 23.2 billion (S $ 31 billion) that Lai has borrowed in foreign markets – or will international bond investors have to swallow losses? Are major state-owned companies like Huarong still too big to fail, as global finance has long assumed – or will these companies be allowed to stumble, like anyone else?

The answers will have huge implications for China and Asian markets. If Huarong did not fully repay its debts, it would cast doubt on a fundamental tenet of Chinese investment: the supposed government support for large state-owned enterprises, or state-owned enterprises.

“A default in a central public company like Huarong is unprecedented,” said Owen Gallimore, head of credit strategy at Australia and New Zealand Banking Group. If that happened, he said, it would mark “a turning point” for the Chinese and Asian credit markets.

Huarong bonds – among the most widely held debt of state-owned companies in the world – recently fell to a record high of around 52 cents US to the US dollar.

Fears of a short-term default eased Thursday after the company reportedly prepared funds for the full repayment of a $ 600 million offshore bond due on April 27. She plans to pay on the due date, according to a person familiar with the matter. , who asked not to be named while discussing private information.

However, it is a drop in the ocean and it will not allay investor concerns. In total, Huarong owes bondholders at home and abroad the equivalent of US $ 42 billion. About US $ 17.1 billion is due by the end of next year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Ironically, Huarong was created following the Asian collapse of the 1990s to contain a growing wave of bad loans threatening Chinese banks. It was to serve as a “bad bank”, a safe repository for the billions of sour loans granted to public enterprises.

After Lai took over in 2012, Huarong looked for more, pushing into investment banking, trusts, real estate and positioning itself as a key player in China’s US $ 54 trillion financial sector.

Before long, global banks came knocking on the door. Lai had no trouble funding his grand ambitions. One big reason: Everyone thought Beijing would always support a key company like Huarong.

Lai was arrested in 2018, and in January of that year he was found guilty of accepting $ 277 million in bribes between 2008 and 2018. He was put to death three weeks later – a rare use of capital punishment for economic crimes.

Some have interpreted the execution as a message from President Xi: My crackdown on corruption will continue.

China’s financial regulator on Thursday said operations in Huarong were normal and the company had sufficient liquidity, marking the first official comments aimed at allaying investor concerns over the financial health of the country’s largest bad debt manager.

The company is actively cooperating with its auditor and will complete its annual report as soon as possible, the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission said in a statement.

Huarong’s dollar bonds climbed, extending their rally from record lows on Thursday.

The company and its subsidiaries are expected to repay or refinance approximately US $ 7.4 billion in local and offshore bonds this year. The company’s shareholders include stock company Warburg Pincus, Goldman Sachs Group and the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

BLOOMBERG