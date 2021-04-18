PM examines COVID-19 outbreak and calls for all private and public facilities to be used to scale up vaccines for New Indian Express

Through PTI

NEW DELHI: As daily COVID-19 cases hit an all-time high, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the availability and supply of ventilators, oxygen and medicine to combat this pandemic and called for use all national capacity in the private sector. and the public sectors to produce vaccines, amid concerns in various states about the lack of these essentials.

Presiding over a meeting to review readiness to deal with the COVID-19 situation, Modi said local governments need to be proactive and responsive to people’s concerns.

These remarks are significant in the context of reports from COVID-19 patients and their families accusing authorities in several states of apathy in providing treatment.

Modi said there is no substitute for “testing, monitoring and treatment,” and that early testing and proper follow-up remain essential to reduce mortality.

“Together India defeated COVID-19 last year and India can do it again, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination,” he said.

Leading officials to coordinate closely with states, he said all necessary measures must be taken to increase the availability of hospital beds for COVID patients and that the additional supply of beds through temporary hospitals and isolation centers should be provided.

He also spoke about the need to use the full potential of the Indian pharmaceutical industry to meet the growing demand for various drugs and reviewed the supply status of Remdesivir and other drugs.

On the issue of immunization, the Prime Minister called on all officials to make efforts to use all national capacity, both in the public and private sectors, to speed up vaccine production.

Later in a tweet, Modi said, “We have reviewed the readiness to handle the current COVID-19 situation. Aspects related to medication, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. As we did last year, we will be able to fight COVID with even greater speed and coordination. . “

The meeting took place amid a huge increase in COVID-19 cases across the country with reports pouring in from many states of the shortage of hospital facilities and essentials like oxygen supplies.

The Prime Minister has held regular meetings with key ministers and officials to discuss the situation and take action to stem the pandemic.

A record one-day increase of 234,692 cases and 1,341 deaths brought the number of COVID-19 in India to 145.26609 and the number of deaths from the viral disease to 1.75649, the health ministry said on Saturday.

The number of active coronavirus cases in the country has also passed the 16 lakh mark, ministry data updated at 8 a.m.

Registering a steady increase for the 38th consecutive day, the number of active COVID-19 cases climbed to 16.79740 in the country, accounting for 11.56% of its total caseload, while the national recovery rate of COVID-19 has dropped. at 87.23%.

At the meeting, Modi was joined by the Cabinet Secretary, the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, the Union Home Secretary, the Union Health Secretary and the Pharmaceuticals Secretary, between others, while member Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog, was also present.

An official statement said that Modi had been informed of the steps taken to resolve the issue of the availability of Remdesivir.

“Thanks to the efforts of the government, the capacity and increase in production for the manufacture of Remdesivir has been increased to provide around 74.

10 lakh vials / month in May while normal production in January-February was only 27 to 29 lakh vials / month, ”he noted.

Supplies have also grown from 67,900 vials on April 11 to over 2.06,000 vials on April 15, 2021, which are particularly focused on high workload and high demand states, he added.

Modi took note of the increased production capacity and led the issues related to real-time supply chain management to the states.

The Prime Minister has ordered that the use of Remdesivir and other drugs be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and that their misuse and black market marketing must be strictly reduced.

On the issue of medical oxygen supply, Modi ordered that the installation of approved medical oxygen facilities be expedited.

According to the statement, 162 PSA oxygen plants are being installed in 32 states and PM CARES fund UTs. Modi has been informed that one lakh cylinders are being purchased and will soon be supplied to the States.

According to the statement, officials told Modi they are in constant contact with 12 high-load states to assess current and future needs for medical oxygen. A supply mapping plan for 12 high-load states through April 30 has also been undertaken.

Modi also said that the supply of oxygen necessary for the production of drugs and equipment needed to deal with the pandemic should also be ensured.

While reviewing the status of ventilator availability and supply, Modi noted that a real-time monitoring system has been established and called on the relevant state government to be sensitized to use the ventilation system. proactively.