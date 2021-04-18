The reopening of the ski resort of Malam Jabba is requested – Journal





SWAT: The Swat Traders Federation expressed concern on Saturday over the closure of the Malam Jabba ski resort, calling it damaging to the valley tourism industry.

Speaking to medics here, federation president Abdul Rahim said the ski resort attracts tens of thousands of tourists, including foreigners, every year.

He said the resort’s closure had severely affected the tourism industry, which was the backbone of the local economy.

The tourism industry received a boost after the establishment of the ski resort, with a cable car, zipline and other adventure activities for visitors, Rahim said, adding that holding the championships national and international ski resorts in the resort had greatly contributed to the promotion of tourism. in the valley.

The closure of the ski resort shows that the government is not serious in implementing its much-vaunted tourism policy in letter and in spirit, he said.

Mr Rahim said hundreds of people had become unemployed due to the ski resort’s closure, causing them economic hardship.

He pointed out that a good majority of Swat depend on tourism for their livelihood.

The head of traders asked Prime Minister Imran Khan to order the immediate reopening of the ski resort. He also threatened that traders in Swat would stage protests if the station was not opened to the general public without delay.

Posted in Dawn on April 18, 2021

