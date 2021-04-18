Politics
Tight West Midlands mayoral race could have national significance – that’s why | UK News
Of the hundreds of elections to be held on May 6, few could be more important than the West Midlands mayoral race.
Probably a close two-way fight between outgoing Tory Andy Street and his Labor challenger Liam Byrne, it’s a race that could have national significance.
Next month’s elections will be the first since Sir Keir Starmer became a Labor leader last year, and there is pressure to show that progress has been made since the party’s beating in the 2019 general election.
the West Midlands is a key battleground.
In 2019, 14 of the House of Commons seats in the region – the UK’s largest urban area outside London with a population of almost three million – were won by Labor.
The other 14 voted Conservative. Almost 1.2 million votes were cast, but less than 3,000 separated the two parties.
As in other parts of England, Boris Johnson knocked out pieces of Labor’s ‘red wall’ in the West Midlands.
Six Labor seats in Birmingham and the surrounding area, some of which had been red for decades, has turned conservative blue.
Now Sir Keir has to prove he’s the man to win them back.
“I think most people in the Labor movement know that the race in the West Midlands is probably the most important race this year that Labor is supporting,” party candidate Liam Byrne told Sophy Ridge on Sunday.
“The loss we had in December 2019 was really significant and a lot of people underestimated the depth of that loss.”
Despite this, he is confident.
Asked by Ridge if he expected a comfortable victory, he was clear, “Yes. We found the knocking on the door to go very well. We will do well.”
His campaign message is about one thing: “The number one problem per thousand is jobs, jobs, jobs.
“People are worried about the economy, the livelihoods of small businesses and how we’re getting back on our feet as quickly as possible.”
Andy Street, who narrowly won the 2017 election to become the region’s first mayor and believes the race will be “very, very close” again, agrees on the importance of prioritizing the recovery after coronavirus.
“I think there is an overwhelming problem and this is how we’re going to bounce back from the pandemic,” he told Ridge.
“It was a region that worked very well before the pandemic, but we had a horrible blow to the left. The big question is who is going to lead the economic recovery in this region.”
As Boris Johnson and Sir Keir Starmer go head-to-head in an election for the first time, it’s close races like this that will give the clearest indication of which leader the public believe has done better. behaved during the past year.
It might also help answer the bigger question ahead of the next general election: Can Johnson keep his hands on the “ red wall ” voters he won in 2019? Or can Starmer bring them back to the Labor Party and start rebuilding the wall?
Liam Byrne believes these former Labor voters backed the Tories in 2019 because they wanted Brexit done and they didn’t like it Jeremy corbyn.
With Brexit over and Corbyn gone, he expects them to return home.
Andy Street disagrees. For him, the red wall has turned blue because of “something much, much deeper”, namely that “the Conservatives are delivering in areas that have been left behind”.
Only one of their analyzes can be correct.
As Bronwen Maddox of the Institute for Government explains, losing this race will be a big blow to either side.
“It will be a setback for the government if it does not hold this,” she said.
“But he is [also] the kind of place where Keir Starmer has to show he’s talking to people, that he has something to say. “
As the election results arrive over the second weekend in May, keep an eye out for the West Midlands.
Who comes first in England’s second city could tell us a lot about what the future holds for Boris Johnson and Keir Starmer.
Candidates for mayor of the West Midlands:
Work – Liam Byrne
Curator – Andy Street
Liberal Democrat – Jenny Wilkinson
Green – Steve Caudwell
Pete Durnell – Reform UK
