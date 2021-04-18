‘India beat Covid-19 last year, can do it again faster: PM Modi at review meeting





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that India can overcome the second wave of Covid-19 infections as it overcame the virus last year. … together India defeated Covid last year and India can do it again, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination, Prime Minister Modi said at a meeting of review with senior officials. To pursue latest updates on Covid-19 here Review of readiness to handle the current COVID-19 situation. Aspects related to medication, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed. As we did last year, we will successfully tackle COVID with even greater speed and coordination, PM Modi wrote on Twitter after the meeting. The Prime Minister stressed that there is no substitute for testing, monitoring and treatment and that early testing and proper follow-up remain essential to reduce mortality. He also said local governments must be proactive and responsive to people’s concerns, his office said in a statement. The Modis meeting comes against the backdrop of an increase in cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The daily number of cases has exceeded 200,000 in the past three days and the country’s total number of infections has reached 14.5 million. During the meeting on Saturday, the Prime Minister also reviewed the state of the supply of remdesivir and other drugs across the states, and stressed the need to use the full potential of the Indian pharmaceutical industry. to meet the growing demand for various drugs, his office said. Amid reports of oxygen supply shortages by several states, the Prime Minister chaired a meeting on Friday to ensure an adequate supply of medical-grade oxygen in the country. PM Modi also took a detailed look at the current situation of oxygen supply and expected use in the next 15 days in 12 high load states (Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan). An overview of the district-level situation in those states was presented to the prime minister, according to a government statement. PM Modi on Saturday ordered the installation of approved medical oxygen plants to be expedited. 162 PSA oxygen plants are being installed in 32 states / PM CARES UTs. Agents have informed that 1 lakh cylinders are being purchased and will soon be supplied to states, according to the PMO statement. The Prime Minister also reviewed the status of ventilator availability and supply and noted that a real-time monitoring system has been established. He called on officials to ensure that relevant state governments are made aware of proactive use of the system. On the issue of immunization, Modi called on all officials to make efforts to use all national capacity, both in the public and private sectors, to speed up vaccine production, his office said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos