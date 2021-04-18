US, China reach deal ahead of climate summit





The United States and China agreed to cooperate with other countries to tackle climate change, just days before US President Joe Biden hosted a virtual summit of world leaders to discuss the issue.

The deal between the world’s two biggest polluters was struck by US climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua during two days of talks in Shanghai last week, the US State Department said. in a press release.

“The United States and China are committed to cooperate with each other and with other countries to address the climate crisis, which must be treated with the seriousness and urgency it demands,” the joint statement said. . China and the United States are the world’s biggest carbon polluters, removing nearly half of the fossil fuel fumes that warm the planet’s atmosphere. Their cooperation is key to the success of global climate change efforts, but China’s frayed human rights, trade and land claims ties to Taiwan and the South China Sea have threatened to undermine these efforts. According to the joint statement, the two countries will strengthen “their respective actions and cooperation in multilateral processes, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement”. He said the two countries “are strongly committed to working together and with other Parties to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement”. We are less than 10 days from Earth Day and the start of #LeadersClimateSummit. The United States will soon announce an ambitious new climate target and encourage other countries to step up theirs ahead @ COP26 🌎📢 Hope you are connecting: https://t.co/ZmECEP5mnh – Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) April 14, 2021 Mr. Kerry’s trip to Shanghai marked a high-profile trip to China by a U.S. official since Mr. Biden took office in January. From Shaghai, the former secretary of state flew to South Korea for talks. Biden invited 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, to the April 22-23 summit. The United States and other countries are expected to announce more ambitious national carbon emission reduction targets before or at the meeting, while pledging financial support for less wealthy countries’ climate efforts. During Mr. Kerry’s visit, it was not clear to what extent this would promote US-China cooperation on climate issues. While Kerry was still in Shanghai, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng on Friday signaled that China is unlikely to make any new commitments at next week’s summit. “For a large country of 1.4 billion people, these goals are not easy to achieve,” Le said in an interview with The Associated Press in Beijing. “Some countries are asking China to meet the targets earlier. I am afraid it is not very realistic, ”he added. As to whether Xi will join the summit, Le said, “The Chinese side is actively studying the matter.” Mr Biden, who has said tackling global warming is one of his highest priorities, had the United States adhere to the Paris climate agreement in the early hours of his presidency, overturning the orderly withdrawal by his predecessor Donald Trump. The main emitters of greenhouse gases are preparing for the next UN climate summit to be held in Glasgow in November.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos