Profile of Abdullah Azwar Anas, Former Regent of the Jokowi Ministerial Candidates Scholarship





Suara.com – Abdullah Azwar Anas’ profile appeared in President Joko Widodo’s speech on the Forward Indonesia cabinet reshuffle by President Joko Widodo. In addition, other reports indicate that Jokowi has also formed two new ministries within Cabinet Advanced Indonesia, namely the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Higher Education and the Ministry of ‘investment. Abdullah Azwar’s experience in leading Banyuwangi was deemed qualified for nationwide development. So who is the figure of Abdullah Azwar Anas? Here is the full profile. Read also:

For this reason, Raffi Ahmad had to enter into the question of the cabinet reshuffle 1. Profile of Abdullah Azwar Anas The man who is colloquially known as Azwar was born in Banyuwangi on August 6, 1973. In 1980, Azwar received his primary education at MI Karangdoro, Tegal Sari. Three years later he moved to MI Kebunrejo Genteng, Banyuwangi to SD. In college, Azwar continued his studies at SMP Negeri 1 Genteng. However, a year later he joined SMP Negeri 1 Banyuwangi until he graduated. In addition, he studied at SMA Negeri 1 Jember, East Java. Then he did postgraduate studies at the Faculty of Letters of the University of Indonesia (UI). He then continued his master’s program at the Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, UI. He is the son of Muhammad Musayyidi and Siti Aisyah. He married Ipuk Fiestiandani and was blessed with a son named Ahmad Danial Azka. Here is a list of the education history of Abdullah Azwar Anas: Read also:

Gus Miftah leads a man to Islam, reason makes him tricky MI Karangdoro, Tegal Sari (1980)

MI Kebunrejo Genteng, Banyuwangi (1983-1986)

SMP Negeri 1 Genteng, Banyuwangi (1986-1988)

SMP Negeri 1 Banyuwangi (1988-1989)

SMA Negeri January 1 (1992)

S1 Faculty of Letters, Univ. Indonesia (UI), Jakarta (1994-1999)

S1 School of Educational Technology, IKIP Jakarta (1992-1998)

S2 Faculty of Social and Political Sciences, UI Jakarta (2002-2005) 2. Early career of Abdullah Azwar Anas







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos