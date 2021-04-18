Trump’s rhetoric helped fuel racism against Asian Americans, lawmaker said at Grand Rapids anti-hate rally





GRAND RAPIDS, MI – When six Asian women were killed last month in shootings at three Atlanta spas, Senator Stephanie Chang of Michigan expressed concern for the safety of other Asian Americans.

I remember first being very sad with the lives lost, then angry with the law enforcement response that was happening and then also just scared, worried for the safety of my parents and their generation, wondering where are the public spaces safe for us to be at, Chang, D-Detroit, said at a Stop Asian Hate rally in Grand Rapids.

RELATED: Community Gatherings In Grand Rapids To Speak Out Asian Hate, Remember Those Killed In Atlanta

Chang and more than a dozen other people spoke at the rally on Saturday April 17 at Rosa Parks Circle. More than 100 people attended the event.

The aim, according to the organizers, was to bring together the voices of several different groups to fight against racism and hatred. Participating groups included the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Hispanic Center of Western Michigan, the West Michigan Asian American Association, and the Asian and Pacific Islander American Vote.

Hate crimes increased dramatically during the coronavirus pandemic, event organizers said.

The rhetoric used on the national stage has only exacerbated the situation, Chang said.

Leaders of the Asian American community and elected officials across the country had spoken about how we knew during the pandemic that words like the Kung flu and the Chinese virus were going to lead to this type of racism, she said. declared.

Chang did not specifically name former President Donald Trump, but he did use both terms.

Related: Anti-Asian Hate Cases, Attacks Rise, But People Are Reluctant to Report to Police

San Hpound of Wyoming, who arrived in the United States about 10 years ago from Burma, watched from the crowds on Saturday.

She said she had experienced at least some degree of racism, even if it was only subtle behavior. Sometimes in stores people look at us like we’re a different people, she says.

But we are human beings, we are all the same. It’s just our skin color, our looks and our language that are different, she says.

Lilly Cheng-Schulting helped organize the Saturday rally.

We know that Asian-American hate crimes have increased by 150% and that is only the ones that are being reported. But I think these hate crimes are linked to a lot of the prejudices and stereotypes that exist in our society that allow hate crimes to happen, she said.

She believes part of the solution to ending hatred or racism against Asian Americans is to break stereotypes. Some are that Asian Americans are gentle and gentle or an invisible minority.

Learn more about MLive

Holland area hardware burglary precedes Ottawa County police chase, six arrests

Michigan Women’s Gymnastics Wins First National Title

Michigan reports 5,530 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths for Saturday, April 17

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos