Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency – April 18, 2021





ANKARA The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world. Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the latest move by the Greek government to appoint the mufti leader and Athens’ treatment of Turkish descendants residing in Western Thrace. Erdogan said at the opening ceremony of the Hasankeyf-2 bridge in southeastern Turkey that Turkey has managed to “register investments for the past 19 years”. Turkey has reported more than 62,500 coronavirus cases; the country’s total number of cases stands at more than 4.21 million while the death toll reached 35,608 with 288 new deaths. Turkish authorities donated 10,000 additional doses of vaccine to Bosnia amid the coronavirus outbreak; the first shipment included 30,000 doses of CoronaVac last month. Families whose children had been abducted or forcibly recruited by the PKK terrorist group continued a protest sit-in in the south-eastern province of Diyarbakir. The protest started on September 3, 2019 and is continuing. – Developments around the world The YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist group, killed two civilians in northern Syria while refusing to close their stores; two other civilians were injured and a terrorist was killed. German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer lambasted Russia for being a “direct and specific” threat to European security. Alexander Sosonyuk, Ukrainian consul general, has been arrested by the Russian Federal Security Service for alleged espionage. The terrorist group Boko Haram has targeted a grain-producing town along Lake Chad, on Nigeria’s border with Niger; 18 people were killed. The Assad regime in Syria has dropped nearly 82,000 barrels of bombs in nine years, according to a Syrian NGO; the bombs killed 11,087 civilians, including children and women. A Turkish charity donated new clothes and shoes to 500 orphaned children in Ethiopia; the distribution was organized by the Turkiye Diyanet Foundation in the capital, Addis Ababa. Prince Philip of Great Britain was laid to rest after a funeral ceremony at Windsor Castle; the Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories offered to subscribers in the AA News Broadcasting System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos