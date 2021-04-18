(LEADER) Kerry: Japan’s coordination with IAEA is ‘essential’ to ensure the safety of Fukushima water discharges





By Song Sang-ho

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) – Japan’s coordination with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) is key to ensuring the safety of the country’s planned discharge of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a US President’s Special Climate Envoy John Kerry said Sunday.

At a press briefing here, Kerry also said it was not appropriate for the United States to enter the process, as Seoul calls for cooperation from Washington to ensure that Tokyo shares related information in a manner. transparent and fast.

“The United States is confident that the Japanese government has had full consultation with the IAEA, that the IAEA has a very rigorous process in place,” Kerry said. “What is essential is Japan’s continued coordination with the IAEA as it monitors the process.”

The US envoy stressed Washington’s confidence that “Japan has worked very closely with the IAEA and will continue to do so.”

Asked about the United States’ willingness to play a related role on the issue, Kerry said Washington is not planning anything at this time. A day earlier, Seoul Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong called for Washington’s cooperation on the issue.

“We do not think it is appropriate for the United States to embark on the process which is already underway and where there are very clear rules and expectations,” he said.

“Will we be concerned to make sure that the procedure is followed? Of course. We are interested in that, but not in anything formally in the process,” he added.

Last week, Japan finalized the decision to begin dumping water containing tritium into the sea in 2023 in what is expected to be a decades-long process despite opposition from South Korea and other neighbors. All storage tanks at the Fukushima plant are expected to be full by fall 2022.

Kerry arrived in Seoul on Saturday after his four-day visit to Shanghai, where he discussed cooperation with his Chinese counterpart, Xie Zhenhua, on the climate issue ahead of the virtual leaders’ climate summit to be hosted by the president American Joe Biden Thursday and Friday.

On the possibility of Chinese President Xi Jinping attending the climate summit, Kerry said it was up to China to make the decision.

“China must make its own announcement on the decision of who participates and how. President Xi is invited, and we very much hope that he will participate,” he said.

Referring to China’s commitment to tackling climate change, Kerry said that “none of us have the capacity to force anyone.”

“We seek cooperation, according to the highest standards of diplomacy, multilateral obligations and global agreements,” he said, noting that Beijing has started to label climate change a “crisis.”

“The language is strong, and he speaks of cooperation. He says that we must tackle ourselves seriously and urgently,” he added.

