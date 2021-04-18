Jokowi program sea tolls progress: now has 30 routes, pushing freight prices up to 30%





Report by Tribunnews.com reporter Choirul Arifin TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – The maritime highway is a concept of maritime logistics transport that was invented by President Joko Widodo. This program aims to connect the main ports of the archipelago to reduce price disparities, both between regions, between islands and between regions, as well as to reduce costly logistics costs. Now, how is the marine toll program? The Directorate General of Maritime Transport (Ditjen Hubla) of the Ministry of Transport continues to optimize and accelerate the maritime highway program by adding new routes. Also read: Ministry of Transport inaugurates GeNose as one of the requirements for ship passengers at Tanjung Perak port This is done in order to support the distribution of goods and economic development in remote and underdeveloped areas, as well as in an effort to reduce the price disparity between the western part of Indonesia and the eastern part of Indonesia. . Hubla Managing Director Agus Purnomo said that the eastern Indonesia region has so far been known for its large price disparities. This is due to the high cost of logistics distribution from production areas to these areas. Also read: Extreme weather conditions until April 22, the Ministry of Transport publishes information on navigation “This problem underlies the birth of the Sea Highway program with the aim of reducing logistics costs so that the prices received by the community as end users are not too expensive and the connectivity interregional,” said Agus. Agus’ commitment to develop the sea route is reflected in the progress underway. He explained, initially, that the sea toll road only had 2 roads in 2015. Over time, the road continued to grow because the community felt the benefits of the sea route. In 2016 there was an increase of 6 routes, continued in 2017 there were 13 new routes for the sea route. Then in 2018, the 18 additional routes were added. In 2019 there will be an increase of 20 routes and in 2020 an increase of 26 routes. With the increase in the number of routes always comes an increase in the number of ports and ships.







