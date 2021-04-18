PM Modi calls for speeding up vaccine production

New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting to review the management readiness for COVID-19 given the increase in cases and stressed that there was no substitute for screening, monitoring and treatment.

He said all necessary steps must be taken to increase the availability of hospital beds for COVID patients.

He also called on officials to make efforts to use all national capacity, both in the public and private sectors, to speed up vaccine production.

Various aspects related to drugs, oxygen, ventilators and vaccination were discussed during the meeting.

The Prime Minister spoke of the need to use the full potential of the Indian pharmaceutical industry to meet the growing demand for various drugs.

He said that together India defeated COVID-19 last year and that India can do it again, with the same principles but faster speed and coordination.

According to a statement from the prime minister’s office, the prime minister said early testing and proper follow-up remained essential to reduce mortality.

Noting that local administrations must be proactive and responsive to the concerns of the population, the Prime Minister said that close coordination with states must be ensured in the management of the pandemic.

He reviewed the state of the supply of Remdesivir and other drugs.

The statement said that the Prime Minister has been informed of the measures taken to resolve the issue of the availability of Remdesivir.

He said that thanks to the efforts of the government, the increase in capacity and production for the manufacture of Remdesivir has been accelerated to deliver around 74.10 lakh vials per month in May, while normal production in January- February was only 27-29 lakh vials per month. .

Supplies have also increased from 67,900 vials on April 11 to over 2,06,000 vials on April 15 and are particularly concentrated in high workload and high demand states.

He took note of the increase in production capacity and said the issues related to real-time supply chain management to states urgently need to be addressed.

He said the use of Remdesivir and other drugs should be in accordance with approved medical guidelines and their abuse and black market marketing should be strictly curtailed.

On the issue of medical oxygen supply, he said the installation of approved medical oxygen facilities should be accelerated.

A total of 162 PSA oxygen plants are being installed in 32 states and Union territories by PM CARES.

Agents have informed that one-lakh cylinders are being purchased and will soon be supplied to the States.

They informed the PM that they are constantly supplied with 12 high load states to assess current and future needs for medical oxygen.

A supply mapping plan for 12 high-load states through April 30 has also been undertaken.

The prime minister also said that the supply of oxygen necessary for the production of drugs and equipment needed to deal with the pandemic must also be ensured.

He also reviewed the status of ventilator availability and supply.

He noted that a real-time monitoring system has been created and requested that the governments of the states concerned be sensitized to the use of the system in a proactive manner.

The Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, Union Home Secretary and Union Health Secretary were among those who joined the meeting.

Dr VK Paul, member of Niti Aayog, was also present. (ANI)