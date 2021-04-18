Texas Gov. Greg Abbott blames Biden for cartel ‘terrorism’, cites Trump-era crime





Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spent days ridiculing President Joe Biden for “keeping” while drug cartels “terrorizing” Americans, but in doing so on Friday he cited the events that took place. unfolded under former President Donald Trump – and he omitted that Biden’s predecessor had also refused. to designate the cartels as foreign terrorists.

Abbott told Fox News on Friday that the Biden administration, including “Border Czar” vice president Kamala Harris, must “step up” and deal with growing violence from the Mexican drug cartels it has allegedly “created”. Abbott wrote a letter on Thursday urging the White House to formally designate the cartels as part of the list of U.S. foreign terrorist organizations. Abbott claimed that Biden’s reluctance to add cartels to the list was part of his overturning Trump’s “hard” border stance, but the GOP governor failed to mention that the former president publicly threatened to add the cartels to the list, but had ultimately backed down.

Mexican officials at the time blasted Trump’s threat and rejected any use of military force or any violation by the United States of its sovereignty. This setback led Trump to “delay” the move in December 2019.

Abbott’s letter on Thursday and Friday’s remarks on Fox & Friends listed numerous violent incidents of cartel trafficking, kidnappings and murders as evidence that Biden supports “open borders.” But all of the atrocities he documented in the Los Zetas and Gulf cartel happened in 2019 or 2020 under the Trump administration.

“To take a few examples from the past year: an American citizen taken hostage by the Sinaloa cartel was recently rescued; heavily armed members of Jalisco’s new generation cartel attempted to assassinate Mexico City’s police chief; and a journalist was beheaded for his coverage. cartels, ”Abbott wrote in his letter to Biden.

“For example, in November 2019, gunmen from the cartel fatally ambushed nine U.S. citizens, all women and children,” Abbott continued, noting that he had sent four “unanswered” letters to Biden.

The November 2019 incident highlighted by Abbott prompted Trump to tell Mexico that the United States was ready to “come in and take down” the cartels. The country’s foreign minister responded, saying Mexico would not allow any “violation of national sovereignty” as it investigates the deadly ambush of three Mormon women and six children.

“They will be nominated … I’ve been working on it for 90 days. You know the nomination is not that easy, you have to go through a process, and we are well into that process,” Trump told Bill O Reilly at the time, acknowledging the political difficulty of qualifying neighboring groups as “terrorists”.

But a month later, Trump rescinded his plan to designate the cartels as terrorists, a move that was celebrated by Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and other senior government officials. Currently, Biden simply has the same position as his predecessor.

As Todd Gillman of the Dallas Morning News noted in a fact-checking article on Saturday, “Abbott never publicly pressured Trump to designate cartels as terrorist groups. to add cartels to the list of foreign terrorist groups. “

Cartels fuel the current crisis at the border.

Administrator Biden. is on hold while Mexican drug cartels terrorize Texans.

Here’s what would happen if Biden stepped up and named the Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations pic.twitter.com/yCexQ49f1m

– Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 16, 2021

But Abbott nonetheless continued to attack the Biden administration as being weak and unable to curb the migrant or cartel crisis on the border. He once again ridiculed Biden for not adding the cartels to the terrorist list Friday on Fox News:

“Yes [Biden] were to enact and enforce the Foreign Terrorist Organizations Act, this would increase the length of sentences that the people they would arrest and who are part of these terrorist organizations. Secondly, it would make some people inadmissible to the United States, therefore, in the future, if we caught any of these members of this terrorist organization, we would be able to arrest and keep them for that. “

Abbott added that Biden could put the cartels “out of business” by adding them to the terrorist list, a move that would allow the government to freeze their assets.

Newsweek reached out to the governor and the White House for additional remarks on Saturday afternoon.

President Joe Biden (right) greets Texas Governor Greg Abbott in Houston on February 26 following severe winter storms. Mandel Ngan / Getty







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos