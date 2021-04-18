China purges school libraries of ‘Western worship’

BEIJING – Chinese authorities have ordered primary and secondary schools to rid their libraries of books that could lead to Western veneration at the expense of promoting patriotism.

The decision of the Ministry of Education came into effect around April 1. Time.”

A college in Beijing recently stocked its shelves with the “Chinese Dream of the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation” – a collection of speeches and documents by Xi Jinping.

The order will impact the country’s 240 million primary and secondary school students, including kindergartens. It also applies to books recommended by schools.

The clear goal is to foster loyalty and dedication to Xi among young people ahead of the July 1 centenary of the Chinese Communist Party.

Books deemed to run counter to the party’s program and policies are targeted. Thus, a wide range of titles could be banned, especially those conveying political, economic and cultural ideas of Western democracies and Japan.

The very first paragraph of the Communist Party’s constitution declares that “the highest ideal and the ultimate goal is the achievement of communism.” So far, schools have recommended books on the likes of Bill Gates and Steve Jobs.

These numbers are poster children of American capitalism, which means that such titles could be withdrawn.

Books promoting certain Western ideas or tending to “obsequiously embrace all that is foreign” are prohibited. The meaning is open to wide interpretation, so that foreign titles for children could be prohibited.

Books containing “scientific errors” are also prohibited. But online retailers have suggested “Gulliver’s Travels” for second graders.

“It has become difficult to choose books for children to read,” said a teacher at an elementary school in Anhui Province.

Books on religion face harsher repression. Titles that go against the party’s religious policies are prohibited, as are titles that lend themselves to proselytism. There are fears that tighter controls on school libraries will spill over to other libraries and bookstores.

Today’s patriotic education dates back to the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989. Then-leader Deng Xiaoping said the young protesters were not educated enough. This understanding was adopted by Jiang Zemin, the party secretary chosen by Deng right after the protests.

Jiang set up the Patriotic Education Campaign in 1994, and the historic sites of the Second Sino-Japanese War (1937-1945) were designated as places of education. During a state visit to Japan in 1998, he openly criticized the host country on historical issues.

The first large and violent anti-Japanese protests in China erupted in 2005. Others took place in 2010 when Japan arrested a Chinese fishing boat captain involved in a collision near the Senkaku Islands, and in 2012 when Japan nationalized the uninhabited islets, according to China. like the Diaoyu.

Some rioting protesters said their patriotism made them immune from prosecution. Bilateral relations have reportedly deteriorated to their worst since the normalization of diplomatic relations.

The patriotic education of the current leadership has its eyes on a prolonged standoff with the United States. The idea is to emphasize the legitimacy of the power of the Communist Party while intensifying the criticism of Western thought.

President Xi Jinping calls for the promotion of Standard Chinese in Inner Mongolia during a discussion with regional delegates to the National People’s Congress in March 2021. © Reuters

The government promotes the teaching of Mandarin to ethnic minorities in the name of ethnic unity. In a discussion with delegates from Inner Mongolia to the National People’s Congress in March, Xi called for the promotion of Standard Chinese in the region.

In 2020, the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region unveiled a step-by-step plan to replace textbooks in Mongolian on three subjects with books written in Chinese. This decision, affecting elementary and middle schools, triggered the class boycott. But Xi only doubled.

The Communist Party is organizing more study sessions for adult party members. Providing instruction on its history, they are held once or twice a week in government bodies and state-owned enterprises by party apparatchiks.

“A Brief History of the Chinese Communist Party” weighs around 530 pages – of which around 150 cover the administration of Xi, who seized power in 2012 as general secretary.

“The things brought up in the study sessions frequently relate to Xi’s record,” said a veteran in his 50s who lives in Beijing.

Mao Zedong’s chaotic cultural revolution, which spanned a decade from 1966, is played down in the historical narrative.

According to the Sing Tao Daily in Hong Kong, a previous edition of the book stated that Mao bears “significant responsibility” in the Cultural Revolution. The errors of this period have been detailed in its own chapter.

This time, Mao’s responsibility is minimized by the language that he “mistakenly” launched the Cultural Revolution after “counter-revolutionaries” took advantage of it. This may have been influenced by the Xi administration, which views the father of modern China as a political model.