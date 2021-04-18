Erdogan defends minister after conflict with Greece





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vigorously defended his foreign minister on Friday after exchanging beards in an unusually public row with his Greek counterpart. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendiass’s visit to Ankara on Thursday ended in dismay when he and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu used their closing statements to accuse each other of discrimination and breaking the law international. Turkey has violated international laws and conventions in the Aegean and Eastern Mediterranean, Dendias told Cavusoglu at one point, AFP reported. Turkey carried out 400 (military) flights over Greek soil, Dendias said. If you strongly blame my country and my people in the press, I must be able to respond to that, Cavusoglu retorted. The strangely undiplomatic press event became the dominant talking point on Turkish news broadcasts and overshadowed what was supposed to be an attempt by the two NATO neighbors to reestablish ties after a year of disputes. It was the first time the two ministers had met since the two countries were on the brink of war when their gunboats collided in a Turkish push into the contested waters of the eastern Mediterranean last August. Erdogan said Cavusoglu couldn’t be gentler on Dandias because it wouldn’t suit our country or our people. Our foreign minister put him in his place in the face of this behavior and attitude, Erdogan told reporters after attending Friday prayers in Istanbul. The Turkish leader said his own meeting with Dendias earlier today took place in a warm atmosphere. Dendias also described his talks with Erdogan as extraordinary. Turkey said last month that Dendias was coming to prepare for what could have been a revolutionary summit between Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis. But the heated exchange highlighted the deep diplomatic divide that exists between the two neighbors and no summit has been announced. Thursday’s disagreements concerned each country’s treatment of their respective Turkish and Greek Orthodox Muslim minorities. Erdogan challenged Dendiass’ decision to visit the spiritual leader of Eastern Orthodox Christians in Istanbul on Wednesday. You do not show the necessary … concern for our 150,000 (Turks in Greece). You name their mufti leader, Erdogan said. We are not naming the patriarch here.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos