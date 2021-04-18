For the super-priority destination beacon, Toba requires an infrastructure push

It is, of course, a concern for the government and the operators to be able to increase the speed of the Internet in the region.

President Joko Widodo is focused on developing tourism and the creative economy in five super-priority integrated destinations across the archipelago, most of which are well known for their beautiful scenery and natural beauty.

Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Likupang in North Sulawesi, Borobudur in Central Java, Mandalika in West Nusa Tenggara and Labuan Bajo in East Nusa Tenggara – few people don’t know about these five destinations targeted by the Ministry of Tourism and Creative Economy and their immense cultural and historical value.

The five tourist destinations are renowned for the uniqueness of their landscapes which attract national and international tourists.

Among these destinations, the ministry has chosen Lake Toba, in North Sumatra, as the new icon of Indonesian tourism because of its natural beauty.

Spread over 1,145 square kilometers and measuring 450 meters deep, Lake Toba, reminiscent of the vastness of the ocean, is one of the largest lakes in the Southeast Asia region and one of the deepest in the world.

Here, visitors can soak up the scenery by kayaking, canoeing, or choosing one of three expedition routes from Tongging-Silalahi Lake, Tongging-Samosir, and North Circle.

Glamorous camping, or glamping, is another option for those looking to take advantage of the windy weather at Lake Toba, located in the Kaldera Toba Nomadic Escape in the Ajibata sub-district of the Toba Samosir district.

The choice of the Lake Toba region as one of the top priority tourist destinations came as no surprise to many, given the beauty of the place which spans seven districts, including Simalungun, Toba Samosir , North Tapanuli, Humbang Hasundutan, Dairi, Karo and Samosir.

Her beauty even caught the attention of King Willem Alexander and Queen Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti of the Netherlands, Europe, who during their visit also took time to observe the culture of the Batak tribe.

For this reason, the tourist facilities of Lake Toba have undergone continuous development, including works on the extension of the Tano Ponggol Trail from 25 meters to 80 meters, the construction of the 450-meter Tano Ponggol Bridge connecting the mainland of Sumatra to Samosir Island, as well as the renovation of the lakeside area. Work has also been carried out to open access to larger pleasure boats so that they can tour the Lake Toba region.

The Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) continued to carry out infrastructure works in the strategic national tourism area of ​​Lake Toba to make it a top tourist destination.

The ministry has so far extended its support to projects such as Samosir Ring Road, Tano Ponggol Bridge, Lake Toba Revitalization, Water and Sanitation Management Facilities, and Lakeside Renovation. .

PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said that in 2020 his ministry allocated a budget of 1.33 trillion rupees for infrastructure development in Lake Toba.

Global recognition

Its stunning natural scenes also prompted UNESCO to designate Lake Toba as the Toba Caldera.

North Sumatra Cultural Tourism Board Head of Marketing Development Division Muchlis said Lake Toba has also been designated by UNESCO as the UNESCO Global Geopark of Toba Caldera and this certainly requires attention. special attention in all aspects of its management.

The infrastructure, which has been a barrier to becoming a world-class destination and a premier destination in the region, has been addressed by central and provincial, district and city governments, he noted.

Infrastructure alone is deemed insufficient, he added, adding that there should also be an improvement in the quality of human resources in the sector.

“This could be done by building a vocational school for tourism in each district as a source of future manpower as well as by organizing trainings and certifications for tourism actors and enterprises,” he suggested.

Muchlis said the roles of government, private sector or investors, media, academics and the community would also play a very important role in promoting tourism in the region to create a positive image for potential tourists.

In this era of pandemic, technology plays an important role and requires sufficient internet capacity to develop and promote tourism and products made by micro, small and medium enterprises which can often be the main attraction for tourists, a t -He underlines.

“It is, of course, a concern for the government and the operators to be able to increase the speed of the Internet in the region,” he said. But behind that, the participation and awareness of the inhabitants of the region to actively participate in the tourism sector is also very important, he added.

“People must understand that tourism will increase their income and that they must also be good and welcoming hosts by implementing the values ​​of Sapta Pesona in their lives,” he noted.

A lecturer at the Faculty of Economics at Medan State University, Armin Rahmansyah, echoed Muchlis’ statements on human resource readiness, saying that if Lake Toba is to emerge as a top priority tourist area, it must be supported by various aspects, including human resources and infrastructure.

The quality of services is one of the aspects to be considered from the point of view of the readiness of human resources, he said.

Apart from that, the most important thing to pay attention to is the quality of the infrastructure, he added.

He stressed that developing Lake Toba as a super-priority integrated destination area is the right decision. “But we have to pay attention to the two underlying variables,” he stressed.

