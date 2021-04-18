Mutation to India: Boris Johnson urged to expand Red Travel List as variant threat increases | UK | New





India has seen a dramatic increase in new coronavirus infections due to a newly discovered double mutation in the virus. Despite the worrying increase in cases and the variant identified also in the UK, the South Asian country has not been subject to any travel bans so far. Boris Johnson has been urged to expand the Red Travel List to include India as well as other countries with less severe viral outbreaks.

Speaking to LBC, Professor of Medicine Paul Hunter said: “I think if we want to have a traffic light system for international cases, I certainly think India should be on the red list with other countries that do not. a problem as serious as India. “ Asked about the impact such restrictions would have on the spread of the virus across the UK, Professor Hunter admitted they would not work ‘in the long run’, but the delay it would cause would help vaccine development more effective against the double mutation. . He continued, “It depends on how severe these restrictions are and how contagious the agent is, but they have value. “They delay the transmission of infectious diseases internationally. JUST IN: Covid variants: virus will become more transmissible but less deadly, expert says

“What we saw in February would probably end up happening, where even if we banned all trade between here and China, it would have come as it did from Italy, Spain and France. “They ultimately don’t work for the long haul, but they can delay things.” He added: “And right now, with the vaccine rolling out and the development of new vaccine variants, a delay of a few months can actually make a big difference.” Danny Altmann of Imperial College said on Friday that “we should be terribly concerned” after 77 cases of a potentially destructive COVID-19 mutation in vaccines first discovered in India were identified in Britain. READ MORE: EU on the brink: Norway shows why EU project ‘will fail a lot’

“I also think we know from other viruses and past experience that the immunity that vaccines provide will not just go away. “It will be a gradual erosion. It will not be back to square one. I would be really surprised if that happened. “So I think maybe this interpretation is a little pessimistic.” Professor Altmann said he found it “mystifying” and “slightly confusing” that those coming from India were not required to stay in a hotel, with the virus exploding in the South Asian country. India is currently not on the government’s “red list” for travel, which sees people who have stayed in these countries in the previous 10 days have been denied entry to the UK.







