Government may exempt Kartarpur project from PPRA rules – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet at its meeting next week is set to grant an exemption to the Darbar Kartarpur corridor project from following the rules of the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), the order shows. day of the meeting published by the Cabinet Secretariat.

A summary requesting a waiver under Article 21 of the 2002 PPRA Ordinance was proposed by the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, in accordance with the 13-point agenda published for the meeting of 20 April of the Federal Cabinet, a copy of which is available with Aube.

Section 21 of the PPRA 2002 Exempt Order reads as follows: The Authority may, for reasons to be recorded in writing, recommend to the federal government that the acquisition of an object or category objects in the national interest is exempt from the operation of this Ordinance or any rule or regulation made under this Ordinance or any other law governing public procurement and the Federal Government on such recommendations shall exempt the objects or the aforementioned category of objects of the application of laws and the rules and regulations arising therefrom.

Prime Minister Imran Khan officially opened the Kartarpur Corridor in a ceremony in November 2019, paving the way for Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit one of their most sacred religious sites in Pakistan without a visa.

Ministry of Religious Affairs forwards summary for cabinet approval

In his speech, the Prime Minister congratulated Sikh pilgrims on the 550th anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak’s birth and also congratulated Pakistani government officials for completing the Kartarpur project within months.

In March last year, the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (Ecnec) chaired by the former Prime Minister’s adviser on finance and income, Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, approved six major development projects of a cumulative cost estimated at 100.68 billion rupees. , including the ex post clearance of 16.5 billion rupees in the Kartarpur corridor.

The ex post facto approval for the development of the Kartarpur corridor had been given on an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) / turnkey basis for phase 1 of Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib, Narowal district, to a modified cost of 16,546 billion rupees.

Speaking to Dawn here on Saturday, former Minister of Planning and Development and Pakistani Muslim League leader-Nawaz Ahsan Iqbal, who was elected to the Narowal National Assembly, attacked the federal government to demand a exempted from PPRA rules for the project and said this is a matter that should be reviewed by the National Accountability Office (NAB).

Quoting article 21 of the PPRA ordinance, Mr. Iqbal asked how the project fell within the realm of national security.

Rather, it is in the national interest to ensure the transparency of the project. It is in the national interest to save national money through competitive bidding. Relying on a single source for the project is actually against the national interest and the spirit of transparency, he said.

He said the exemption provision of the ordinance was given in situations of extreme urgency when the government did not have time to tender for the project. What’s the emergency now? He asked.

He said his party was not against the Kartarpur project, but rather an original idea of ​​the PML-N government. He regretted, however, that the current government did not respect any codal formality. He said that neither the Central Planning Commission Development Working Group (CDWP) had approved the project nor that the rules of the PPRA were being followed.

What kind of transparency is this? Doesn’t this deserve to be examined by the NAB? He asked.

Mr Iqbal said he was faced with a NAB benchmark for the Narowal Sports Complex Rs2.9bn project despite the project having been completed with all codal formalities and its approval by the CDWP, while the Ex post facto approval was given to the Kartarpur project. this was accomplished without even completing the codal formalities.

These are double standards, he said and asked if the NAB will now launch investigations into the matter or if it will continue to sit idly by.

Posted in Dawn on April 18, 2021

