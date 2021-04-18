China, US agree on need for stronger climate commitments

The world’s two biggest carbon polluters, the United States and China, agreed to cooperate with other countries to tackle climate change, just days before US President Joe Biden called a summit virtual world leaders to discuss the issue.

The deal was struck by US special climate envoy John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua during two days of talks in Shanghai last week, the US State Department said in a statement.

The United States and China pledged to cooperate with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be treated with the seriousness and urgency it demands, according to the joint statement.

China and the United States emit nearly half of the fossil fuel fumes that heat the planet’s atmosphere.

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng said China is unlikely to make any new commitments at the US-led summit. ( AP: Mark Schiefelbein

Their cooperation is key to the success of global climate change efforts, but China’s frayed human rights, trade and land claims ties to Taiwan and the South China Sea have threatened to undermine work.

Mr. Kerry’s trip to Shanghai marked a high-profile trip to China by a U.S. official since Mr. Biden took office in January. From Shanghai, the former secretary of state traveled to South Korea for talks.

Biden invited 40 world leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping, to the April 22-23 summit. Prime Minister Scott Morrison was also invited to attend.

The United States and other countries are expected to announce more ambitious national carbon emission reduction targets before or at the meeting, as well as pledges of financial assistance for less wealthy countries’ climate efforts.

In February, Mr Kerry said the Biden administration was not yet “on the same page” as Australia on climate policy. When Mr. Kerry was in Shanghai this week, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng signaled that China was unlikely to make further pledges at next week’s summit.

“For a large country of 1.4 billion people, these goals are not easy to achieve,” Le said.

“Some countries are asking China to meet the targets sooner. I am afraid that is not very realistic.”

As to whether Xi will join the summit, Le said, “The Chinese side is actively studying the matter.”

China, US ‘strongly committed to working together’

In a video meeting with German and French leaders, Xi also said that climate change “should not become a geopolitical chip, a target to attack other countries, or an excuse for trade barriers,” well that he called for closer cooperation on the matter, according to the state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Mr Kerry acknowledged that there are differences of opinion on climate policy between the US and Australian governments. ( AP: U.S. Embassy Seoul

Mr Biden, who has said tackling global warming is one of his highest priorities, had the United States accede to the Paris climate agreement in the early hours of his presidency, overturning the US withdrawal ordered by his predecessor Donald Trump.

The main emitters of greenhouse gases are gearing up for the next UN climate summit to be held in Glasgow, UK, in November.

The summit aims to revive global efforts to keep rising global temperatures below 1.5 degrees Celsius, as agreed in the Paris agreement.

According to the US-China statement, the two countries would strengthen “ their respective actions and [cooperate] in multilateral processes, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement “.

He said the two countries were “strongly committed to working together and with other parties to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement”.

