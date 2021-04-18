Ngabalin-Hehamahua names Gegara’s analogy of “ terrorists ” made by TP3





Jakarta – Mutual disputes occur between Ali Mochtar Ngabalin and Abdullah Hehamahua after the problem of analogy of the meeting between TP3 and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as the prophet Musa facing Pharaoh. Ngabalin is described as more “terrorist” after having first described Abdullah as “terrorist”. Summarized by detikcom, Saturday (4/17/2021), the analogy of an encounter with Jokowi such as Musa meeting Pharaoh was originally transmitted by Hehamahua on the YouTube channel Ustadz Democracy as seen on Wednesday (14 / 4). Abdullah Hehamahua first described when he was contacted by the palace on March 9. The palace announced President Jokowi’s willingness to meet with TP3. Meeting TP3 and Jokowi finally took place. Abdullah Hehamahua called the meeting as Musa visiting Pharaoh. “In short, the next day we come, we agree that we come as Musa came to Pharaoh,” said Abdullah Hehamahua. Ngabalin then refuted this expression, which did not accept Abdullah’s analogy. Ngabalin then offended Abdullah like a terrorist. “If Musa AS as an adult emigrated to Midyan, after 10 years he returned to Egypt and miraculously as a prophet. Well, this friend fled to Malaysia, Hehamahua fled to Malaysia and returned to become a figure who bewitched young people to radicalize and “This is why Abang wrote that he returned to Malaysia – in quotes – as a terrorist, “Ngabalin told reporters on Friday (4/16). “I object (the meeting of TP3 with President Jokowi is equated with Musa’s visit to the Pharaoh). This is why a personality like Abdullah Hehamahua is so powerful, he does not show a rahmatan lil’alamin Islam”, at -he adds. In response to this, Abdullah admitted that he was grateful to be labeled a “terrorist”. Abdullah also considered Ngabalin more “terrorist” than himself. “Am I a ‘terrorist’? This is the term given by the Dutch colonialists to the Indonesian fighters from Teuku Umar to Aceh to Pattimura to Maluku, ”said Abdullah, who is the leader of the 6 Army Murder Incident Team (TP3) of the Islamic Defenders Front ( FPI) responds to Ngabalin’s comments. See also the video “ 34 terrorist prisoners from Gunung Sindur prison pledge loyalty to NKRI ”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] Read more on the next page.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos