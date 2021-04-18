Trump’s return attempt begins political brunch on Sunday, April 18, 2021





Donald Trump turned politics upside down when he ran and won in 2016. He threw away the traditional playbook. But the setback cost his party in 2018 and again in 2020, so much so that Democrats now control the White House, Senate and House of Representatives. Now Trump, who isn’t shy, is back, even attacking the leaders of his own party. Can it work? “Brunch” on it this week.

‘Trump attacks McConnell’ – It’s a strange dance, because no one more than former Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (right) Kentucky is responsible for President Trump’s ability to successfully appoint new judges associated with the Supreme Court of the United States. McConnel blocked President Obama’s 2016 nomination of Merrick Garland and put Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh’s nominations on a safe path through the Senate. Trump returned the favor by calling McConnell a “rock-hard loser” during an address at a Republican fundraiser at Trump’s estate in Mara-A-Lago, Fla. Last weekend.

“And Mrs. McConnell too!” – Trump isn’t just targeting McConnell, he’s also targeting McConnell’s politically powerful wife, Elaine Chou. Chou was Secretary of Transportation under Trump and Secretary of Labor to President George W. Bush. She is widely viewed on both sides of the aisle in Washington, DC. During fundraising, Trump suggested the McConnells weren’t grateful enough for placing her in his cabinet.

“A Supreme Controversy” – The Trump-McConnell feud seems odd since it was McConnell who led all three of Trump’s Supreme Court candidates to the bench in a single four-year term (Jimmy Carter had zero, by comparison) . It’s rare, and the conservative 6-3 advantage will shape the high court for a generation, which is Trump’s greatest legacy. But some Democrats have now introduced a bill to expand the Supreme Court from nine to 13 seats. FDR tried to do something similar in the 1930s and was reprimanded by Congress. My friends, that won’t happen now either. Senator Joe Manchin (R) West Virginia opposes both the elimination of Senate filibustering and the so-called “judicial indictment” so this bill cannot moving forward. A guest on a radio show this week called him, “Co-Chair Manchin!” Funny, but true. He has so much influence!

“The politics of self-destruction” – I said it a million times in my weekly “political brunch” – the worst wounds in politics are usually self-inflicted. Just ask Richard Nixon, Bill Clinton and now Donald Trump. Words and actions matter. When you do or say crazy things, the audience notices. Trump, so far, claims to be a viable presidential candidate again in 2024, but his divisions within his own party could prove fatal. And in fact, Republicans only need a net gain of a mid-term 2020 seat to regain control of the Senate. It’s almost as if Trump is trying to defeat that goal by attacking the McConnells now. The GOP could also take over the House with a net gain of just six seats, which is very doable. So why self-destruct?

‘Trump Disses Pence’ – At his same Mar-A-Lago fundraiser, Trump said he was ‘disappointed’ in Pence to maintain Joe Biden’s election as president in January 2021. Pence , who as vice president was also president of the United States Senate voted to certify that Biden is the winner of an election that Trump said was robbed (although no credible evidence of this has ever been found. provided). Pence, who is a staunch icon of the conservative right-wing party (where Trump is not), is a legitimate candidate for the 2024 nomination. It could get ugly because two ex-friends can turn into enemies. The Democrats would not want anything more.

“The dangers of intra-party fighting” – A divided party usually doesn’t stand a chance. In my life there have been times when each party had an internal struggle that divided the party so much that the other won. I think of President Lyndon Johnson who chose not to run for office in 1968; President Gerald Ford barely survived a crushing challenge from Ronald Reagan in 1976, and President Jimmy Carter had to fend off an annoying Senator Ted Kennedy in 1980. Even President George HW Bush had to quell Pat Buchanan’s challenge in 1992 The common denominator here? The outgoing party lost the White House. The incumbent administrator had to spend too much energy and money to get his re-appointment, as their bank accounts (and support) were crippled in November. Trump must consider this risk again. Is he just hurting himself or jeopardizing his party’s chances of taking over the House and / or the Senate?

Who will you support the president in 2024? Please leave a message below.

Mark Curtis, Ed.D., is the chief political reporter for the Nexstar Media Group’s seven television stations serving West Virginia, its five neighboring states and the Washington, DC media market. He is a MINDSETTER columnist for www.GoLocalProv.com and its affiliates.

