TURMOIL FRESH – The Hitavada





PAKISTAN finds itself in yet another turmoil as Islamist politics have taken a violent turn in recent days. Thousands of people are flocking to major cities to protest against the Imran Khan government whose police opened fire on angry crowds killing several people. Police are also said to have arrested countless hundreds of people for rioting and assaulting officials. Events suggest that all the mismanagement of the situation by the Prime Minister, Mr. Imran Khan, is now surfacing in the violent resistance that is being seen in the streets. In fact, such situations are not new in Pakistan.

Throughout its more than seventy-year existence, Pakistan has suffered at the hands of religious extremists who tend to go berserk time and time again, in an effort to dominate internal discourse. The government also resorts to banning a few outfits from time to time, only to revoke the decision a little later. But when a ban is slapped on religious extremist groups, they enter the arena under a different banner and continue to create unrest. This is also happening in Pakistan now, leaving Prime Minister Imran Khan with no idea how to deal with the escalating situation. This kind of official consultation with religious extremists has been the way and the way of the Pakistani government in different political situations. Whatever it does, the Pakistani government has always found itself at the end of the battle. This is the reason why Pakistan has suffered the worst problems at the hands of religious extremists, even though it is officially and constitutionally an Islamic state.

The government there has often found itself riding the proverbial tiger whose backs it cannot afford to dismount. Because if he does that, he must end up in the stomach of the tiger. It is in fact a no-win situation in Pakistan – not for today but for the seventy-plus years since its formation. Due to a terribly confused ideological conception, Pakistan often followed a twisted narrative that invited religious extremism to formally become part of state politics. On the one hand, Pakistani leaders view religious extremists as their partners in power, and on the other hand, they wish to reject Islamists as anathema to their political interests.

They don’t realize that these two things can’t work simultaneously. Yet they continue to make futile attempts to strike an impossible balance between religious extremism and administrative secularism so essential to governance, regardless of the state’s official religion. History offers good evidence of a paradoxical situation when the founder of Pakistan, lawyer Mohammad Ali Jinnah, attempted to follow a secular path. The political community and the Pakistani people could not stand the contrast between Mr. Jinnah’s secular inclination and his previous stance of forcing the partition of India on religious grounds. It is for this reason that Mr. Jinnah suffered from terrible political and social isolation in the country he carved into existence. The man who created a new nation therefore suffered towards the end of his life from the terrible consequences of his unstable approach to ideology. There is no doubt that Pakistan can never erase this part of its destiny, no matter what its leaders do or do not do. Because, when a nation is founded on the principle of hatred and separatism, its confused destiny is only a fact, well beyond the fiction that its founders could have woven around the idea. The current internal turmoil in Pakistan therefore represents all this confusion and contortion from which it can never escape. Clearly, Pakistan is doomed to fail under the weight of its own reason for existence.

