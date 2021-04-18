The deep European issues raised by Sofagate

The diplomatic incident that left Ursula von der Leyen without a president during her meeting with the Turkish president has revealed more than mere protocol issues. It revealed deep tensions not only between Europe and Turkey, but within the EU itself

It was a day filled with memes, hashtags and headlines when European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen found herself without a chair during a meeting between EU leaders and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during from an Istanbul summit last week.

#GiveHerASeat competed with #Sofagate on Twitter, as European Council President Charles Michel was filmed taking the one seat next to Erdogan, both of whom sat resplendent in front of Turkish and European flags, while von der Leyen stood up in disgust before retiring to a nearby sofa. .

One of the items on her agenda was sexism, after Turkey’s withdrawal from the Council of Europe’s Istanbul Convention on violence against women.

The reaction was explosive. Erdogan has been accused of cynically humiliating a powerful but also funny woman. The popular Bernie Sanders chair meme sitting at the Joe Bidens inauguration wearing mittens was pictured in the image. An open letter from women leaders echoed Congressman Shirley Chisholms’ suggestion 50 years ago for women who had been denied a seat at the table: bring a folding chair.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, meanwhile, called Erdogan a crass dictator, a verdict echoed by German MEP Manfred Weber, leader of the center-right European People’s Party. A furious Turkey demanded an apology.

But what started over the weekend as a near-global deal over Erdogans’ bad behavior turned into the bizarre and distracting tale of a petty feud between rival EU leaders on Monday.

And this is a big problem both for the provisional measures to restore Turkish-European relations after a scorching year and, more fundamentally, for the ability of the European blocs to play a powerful and unifying role in the region.

As the handover protocol began, Turkey said it did what EU officials asked; the two EU institutions retaliated with conflicting assertions, knives turned to Michel.

His apologies that his unrivaled behavior was to avoid sabotaging the trip by upsetting Erdogan cut little ice. Erdogan faces a collapsing economy, an increase in Covid cases and a new hostile US administration, he must re-engage with the EU, which is why he recently pulled out of the rights showdown drilling for gas in the Eastern Mediterranean and he strongly hopes that the EU will do so. give him more financial support for the four million Syrian refugees Turkey is currently hosting.

Thousands of people have signed a petition calling for Michels’ resignation as details of a split with von der Leyen emerged.Timecalled Michel and von der Leyen inexperienced and ambitious strikers who refused to do without and relied on their own loyalists.

He cited past incidents, including a joint trip in March last year to the Turkish-Greek border, which Michel followed from a meeting with Erdogan that he apparently failed to mention to von der Leyen. They both try to salt the same snails,Timeobserved.

GermanysThe mirrorsaid #Sofagate has laughed at the EU and blamed a power play between the two. The magazine had previously highlighted what it called their toddler bickering, including a feud over who would lead a Zoom call with Boris Johnson.

Since the creation of the Presidency of the Commission 12 years ago, the former presidential couples of the EU Herman von Rompuy and Jose Manuel Barroso; Donald Tusk and Jean-Claude Juncker had their moments, but nothing like it. Meeting Donald Trump in 2017, Juncker jokingly pointed the finger at Tusk and said the EU had one president too many.

#Sofagate could have been even worse. Turkey’s anti-Erdogan website T24, which never let the government get away with it, claimed Turkish officials prevented a second chair-based incident by rescinding alleged instructions that only Michel and Erdogan , and not von der Leyen, should benefit from more sustained seats. at lunch.





On Monday, Michel was on an apology tour, he continued to relive the moment, he said, ashamed. He’s had sleepless nights, and he should. The real result of #Sofagate was to distract from the purpose of the visit and vital issues to be resolved, including arrangements for Syrian refugees, visa liberalization, the 1996 Customs Union update. and, yes, gender-based violence.

Von der Leyen said she used the two-hour meeting to criticize the deterioration in the treatment of women in Turkey under Erdogans leadership. Turkish anti-femicide activists say at least 300 women were murdered and 171 others died under suspicious circumstances in 2020.

Turkey was the first state to ratify the Istanbul Convention, but Erdogan was pressured to reject it by extremists in his own conservative coalition as well as by Islamist opposition lawmakers fearing it would promote divorce, says damage to family values ​​and lead to gay marriage.

The EU also criticizes attempts to ban a pro-Kurdish party and the serial imprisonment of journalists and opponents following a coup attempt in 2016, including philanthropist Osman Kavala and the Kurdish political leader Selahattin Demirtas, whose release has been requested by the European Court. human rights. Membership talks are frozen over human rights concerns and disputes over the divided island of Cyprus, a member of the EU.

#Sofagate succeeded in uniting Turks from very different points of view in their condemnation. As pro-government newspapers complained about the injustice, political scientist Cengiz Aktar accused the EU of missing the point: “The deliberately humiliating treatment of von der Leyen … It’s true, but what about he of the deliberately humiliating treatment of tens of thousands of Erdogan political prisoners whom von der Leyen and Michel were happily visiting? he said.

The footage from last week has led to uncomfortable comparisons with the visit to Russia by EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell, who was subjected to humiliating choreography when his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov accused the leaders of the EU for lying about the poisoning of Alexei Navalny at a joint press conference, while Russia expelled European diplomats at the same time.

They also underline a certain bad luck facing the bad boys of international politics. What can they, in fact, do to get leaders like Putin and his fanboy Erdogan to line up?

The EU (and the US) have imposed sanctions on Russia, but Moscow continues to build troops near Ukraine, refusing to attend de-escalation talks. The EU has failed to impose sanctions on Turkey, in part because of a charm offensive by a cornered and cash-strapped Erdogan. But Erdogan has already reneged on his promises and holds a trump card for Syrian refugees, whom he has already threatened to release in the EU if he does not succeed.

Brussels has failed to stem the anti-democratic behavior of its own member states, including Hungary and Poland, which means it is losing the high moral position against Turkey or anyone else. There are member states that have not ratified the Istanbul Convention for which Turkey has rightly been criticized. Although no longer a member, the UK has not ratified it either.

Turkey is not the only problem for the EU, which is grappling with the latest deadly wave of Covid and its late vaccine deployment, the looming climate crisis, Brexit and a voluntary Russia and China. To face the challenges, politicians know that the EU needs reform and leadership, not bickering.

People are not blind, they understand that there is a problem, SergeyLagodinsky, MEP from the German Green Party and chairman of the delegation to the EU-Turkey Joint Parliamentary Committee, told me. There is this question of ineffectiveness and slowness of foreign policy.

Structural changes were needed, he said, criticizing the requirement for unanimity for decision-making which certainly affected Turkey-related issues due to the veto powers of political enemies in Ankaras, Cyprus and from Greece. He also called for greater political discretion in foreign policy.

What we have experienced with the situation in Russia is too legalized and too bureaucratic, said Lagodinsky. We need to be able to make decisions on something like sanctions without being dragged to the European Court of Justice to find out whether the rights of an oligarch have been violated.

The EU has launched a conference on the future of Europe, which begins with a consultation of EU citizens. The issues are vast, it is not clear that there is a consensus among leaders on where to start. After all, they don’t even seem to know which chairs to sit on.

Five days after their trip, Michel and von der Leyen met to discuss a five-point plan to improve cooperation between the commission and the council. The aim is to prevent third countries from exploiting Brussels’ power games during visits, by improving the international perspective.

It’s not the revolution they need, but it’s a start.

