Trump loyalists in Georgia censor Kemp and Raffensperger despite Loeffler defending them





Former Georgia GOP Senator Kelly Loeffler on Saturday pleaded with Republicans in Fulton County to pursue party “unity” and not censor state officials for “not helping “Former President Donald Trump to reverse his election defeat in November 2020.

Despite Loeffler’s defense of several state officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Republicans in his home county joined many others across Georgia in voting to punish party members accused of betraying Trump.

Loeffler urged the Fulton County GOP to focus on Democratic Party leader Stacey Abrams’ ability to register voters and win. But local party members across Georgia voted to censor those who did not show “loyalty” to Trump.

The GOP held votes to censor Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Kemp at the county’s annual conferences on Saturday.

Brad Raffensperger, Secretary of State for Georgia speaks on stage during the 2020 Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Service at Ebenezer Baptist Church on January 20, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Former President Donald Trump has given major support in the Republican primary to Georgia’s Secretary of State, backing Rep. Jody Hice on Raffensperger. Paras Griffin / Getty Images

Georgian counties of Whitfield, Appling, Baldwin, Fulton and Dekalb have passed resolutions censoring Raffensperger and Kemp, two Republicans Trump called “traitors” on Twitter for not being able to “find” votes in his favor.

In Fannin County, Kemp narrowly avoided being censored. In Gwinnett County, all three resolutions to censor Republicans in the state were defeated out of hand.

“Governor Kemp’s inaction angered Republican voters, many of whom refused to vote in the Jan. 5 run-off, and Kemp helped cost Republicans two Senate seats,” the censure resolution reads. of Whitfield County.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter Greg Bluestein reported that a Fulton County GOP agent described Saturday’s meeting as a “total shit show.”

Republicans in North Georgia last week said Kemp “stayed on the sidelines and did nothing” to salvage Trump’s legal effort to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory.

In addition to heads of state, the Dekalb County Republican Party will also decide whether or not to censor Baoky Vu, a local Republican and vice chairman of the DeKalb County Registration and Election Board. She was criticized after making public remarks against new state election restrictions backed by the GOP.

Newsweek has reached out to the Georgia Republican Party for comment.

