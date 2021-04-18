3 Recent statements by Jokowi regarding the 2021 Lebaran homecoming ban





Jokowi said the government’s decision to ban the Eid 2021 homecoming stemmed from various considerations. He said that, based on the experience of last year, there had been an increase in cases and deaths from Covid-19 after four long vacations. “Firstly, during the Idul Fitri holiday 2020, there was an increase in daily cases of 93% and the weekly death rate increased by 66%,” Jokowi said. Second, on a long vacation from August 20-23, 2020, where Covid-19 cases increased dramatically, reaching 119%. At the same time, the death rate of patients with Covid-19 has increased by 57%. The increase in the third case, he continued, occurred during the long vacation from October 28 to November 1, 2020. This time, Corona virus cases in Indonesia have jumped significantly to 95% and the death rate increased by 75%. “Finally, the fourth is an increase during the year-end vacation from December 24, 2020 to January 3, 2021, leading to an increase in the number of daily cases to 78% and an increase in the weekly death rate to 46%,” Says Jokowi. “We need to maintain the downward trend in active cases from Indonesia over the past two months,” he continued.

