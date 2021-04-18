Brexit LIVE: Varadkar calls for EU to cut red tape, admits Brussels is ‘poorer’ without UK | Politics | New





In negotiations between the bloc and Britain last year, the Northern Ireland protocol was one of the biggest issues. The protocol was designed to keep trade flowing on the island and avoid a rigid border and checkpoints.

Under the agreement signed by Mr Johnson and Brussels, Northern Ireland has remained an integral part of the EU’s single market. However, tensions between the EU and the UK reached a boiling point after the bloc triggered the use of the ‘nuclear’ option to invoke Article 16 following a dispute. on coronavirus vaccine supply. Article 16 – which governs the island’s trade deals between the bloc and Britain – is intended to be used when the protocol unexpectedly leads to serious “economic, societal or environmental hardship.” But as riots and protests erupt across Northern Ireland, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar has urged the EU to cut red tape.

Mr Varadkar told a European Movement seminar in Ireland: “In practice, despite our huge differences, Ireland has aligned itself with the UK on most of the day-to-day issues that the European Union deals with. . “As a champion of free trade, pro-business and pro-competition, we have tended to take similar positions and opt-outs in the UK. “The European Union with the UK is a weaker and poorer place.” But Mr Varadkar added that making progress requires “realism, generosity, practicality and less unofficialness from Brussels”. READ MORE: EU pleads for ‘talking seriously’ to Boris after signing of deal

This week, Brexit Minister Lord Frost visited Brussels to try to resolve tensions over Mr Johnson’s trade deal. A UK government spokesperson said: “This meeting is part of our continued engagement with the EU to work on the outstanding issues with the protocol, to restore confidence on the ground, reflect the needs of communities and to respect all dimensions of the Belfast Good Friday Agreement. “Discussions so far have been constructive, but there are still important differences that need to be resolved. “The UK and the EU continue to work with business, civil society and other stakeholders in Northern Ireland to understand the issues they face.” SEE BELOW FOR LIVE UPDATES …

8:50 am update: “The pressure is on, Brussels!” US could replace EU in new post-Brexit agriculture trade deal The European Union could come under intense pressure as the UK looks to the US for major new trade ties. Economist and member of the Center for Brexit Policy think tank, Catherine Mcbride insisted that the UK could have even closer trade relations with the US. In an interview with Express.co.uk, Ms Mcbride warned that the EU could be under pressure as it faces US competition to supply the UK with agriculture and food. She added that unlike the rest of Europe, the UK and US share a common language, which means other forms of media, film and entertainment business could be used as well. 8:25 am update: ‘EU wanted to keep UK CAPTIVE’ Biden urged to see through EU agendas to hamper Brexit UK Joe Biden has been ordered to see through the schemes and traps the EU has set for the UK on Brexit and to re-energize US-UK relations. Economist and researcher at the Brexit Policy Center, Catherine Mcbride has attacked the EU for her projects on Northern Ireland. In an interview with Express.co.uk, Ms Mcbride insisted the EU wanted to keep the UK captive to impose its products and regulations on the nation regardless of Brexit. She added that the EU had never bothered to destabilize Ireland, Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.







